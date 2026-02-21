Citroen C3 vs Toyota Aygo X: small budget hybrids in a high-stakes showdown

The trip itself is pretty basic, with only three trip readings offered, comprising one overall read-out and two selectable displays. Even more frustrating, the animations that transition between each display are slow and the screen disappears after a few seconds.

Latest Citroen C3 deals

Head-to-head

On the road

Adding hybrid drive to the Aygo X turns it into a nippy performer that is well suited to urban use. Small dimensions and an agile chassis mean it’s enjoyable to drive at lower speeds. Citroen’s supermini is a more comfort-orientated option. It’s not as responsive off the line, while the softer suspension encourages you to take things easy. The automatic gearbox is also a little hesitant.

Tech highlights

Toyota’s hybrid system is well proven and just as smooth in the Aygo X as it is in other models. The Smart Connect touchscreen is also user-friendly, and is helped by the fact it has separate climate controls. Citroen’s touchscreen has fewer functions, but the system works fast enough. The driver display is a head-up unit set into the top of the dashboard.

Price and running

Higher-spec versions of the Aygo X are pricey when compared with the C3, but the Toyota is more economical day to day. We saw more than 55mpg from the Aygo X, while the Citroen returned around 43mpg. But the C3 has a 44-litre fuel tank, so it can travel further between fills than the Toyota at that rate, because the latter only has a 30-litre tank.

Practicality

Treat the Aygo X as a two-seat city car with a pair of back seats for occasional use, and it makes more sense; rear space is tight and the boot isn’t as useful as the Citroen’s. The C3 has decent cabin storage, five seats and a generous boot for its size; you can even add a dealer-fit spare wheel under the floor. There’s a high load lip, but it’s not as tall as the Toyota’s.

Safety

Toyota re-submitted the Aygo X to Euro NCAP in 2025, and it came away with a four-star score due its standard-fit Safety Sense system. The Citroen doesn’t have a Euro NCAP rating, but it comes with driver-attention alert, plus lane-departure and speed- limit warnings. The latter two are easily deactivated via dedicated buttons, but they don’t always engage correctly.

Ownership

One big attraction of Toyota ownership is the prospect of a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty if you choose franchise servicing. But a three-year service plan is nearly double the price of a similar scheme from Citroen. The French firm also offers a service-based extended warranty. It lasts up to 100,000 miles like Toyota’s, but the time period lasts eight years instead of 10.

Verdict

Winner: Citroen C3

Playing to Citroen’s strengths of comfort and good value for money means that the C3 is an attractive proposition in the supermini class. Its SUV-style proportions offer plenty of space for four people inside, while the quality of the materials allows the French model to hide its budget roots well.