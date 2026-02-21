Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Citroen C3 vs Toyota Aygo X: small budget hybrids in a high-stakes showdown

Toyota’s Aygo X gets hybrid-only powertrain as part of refresh. How does it rate against Citroen’s latest C3?

By:Dean Gibson
21 Feb 2026
Toyota Aygo X vs Citroen C3 - front end29

The Toyota Aygo has come a long way since it first hit showrooms 20 years ago. Originally it was a tiny city car that shared tech with Citroen and Peugeot siblings, but it has since jettisoned its partners and transformed into the Aygo X, a tiny urban crossover with premium touches.

Another change is a switch to hybrid power. While the Aygo X featured the same efficient 1.0-litre three-cylinder as its predecessor when it was launched in 2022, an update for 2026 has not only introduced a new look, but also added the petrol-electric powertrain from the larger Yaris supermini.

The facelift has also seen prices rise, so while the original Aygo was a cheap entry into the world of motoring, the current car is priced at a similar level or higher than a number of other small hybrid machines, including the latest Citroen C3.

We’re fans of the French supermini in electric e-C3 guise, but does it still appeal with a hybrid powertrain? It certainly has price and space on its side when compared with the Aygo X, but can the Toyota’s upmarket ambitions help it to edge ahead of its rival?

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X - front 3/429
Model:Toyota Aygo X Hybrid
Price:£21,595
Powertrain:1.5-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid, 114bhp
0-62mph:9.2 seconds
Test efficiency:55.3mpg
Official range:365 miles
Annual VED:£195

Toyota hasn’t simply added the hybrid powertrain from the Yaris to the Aygo X line-up; it’s replaced the 1.0-litre model completely. It has the same 114bhp as the entry-level Yaris, so in a car weighing around 100kg less, performance should be good.

Prices start from £21,595, which is about £4,000 more than the old petrol car’s entry point. The model line-up has been updated to match the rest of the Toyota range, with Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport variants.

Tester’s notes

While the Aygo X has large 18-inch wheels (or 17-inch items for the base model), they’re only fitted with narrow 175-section tyres. The rubber is also designed to offer low rolling resistance to help this hybrid model to save fuel, so the limit of grip is lower than you might expect, especially in slippery winter conditions.

There’s no real danger because you can’t go fast enough to get into trouble. The nimble chassis and relatively relaxed stability- control systems mean the Aygo X is quite enjoyable to drive quickly around town.

If you buy an Aygo X in Excel trim, you’re already getting a very well equipped city car, but you can boost the kit tally further by adding the Premium Pack. This features a JBL sound system and an electrically opening canvas roof for £1,350 extra.

It opens in two stages, while a pop-up wind deflector ensures airflow continues over the car, although in the fully open position there’s a bit of a breeze to be felt in the back seats. With UK weather as it is, it’s unlikely to be opened often, but it’s fairly quiet when closed, with very little wind noise heard.

Citroen C3

Citroen C3 - front 3/429
Model:Citroen C3 Hybrid
Price:£19,035
Powertrain:1.2-litre 3cyl petrol hybrid, 108bhp
0-62mph:9.8 seconds
Test efficiency:42.8mpg
Official range:414 miles
Annual VED:£195

We named the Citroen e-C3 our Car of the Year when it first arrived in all-electric guise, but the range has now been bolstered by petrol and hybrid options. The hybrid car tested here has a 108bhp version of Citroen’s three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, and prices start at £21,145 for this variant.

The C3 comes in Plus and Max trims, with the latter carrying a £1,700 premium over the standard car, but still undercutting the priciest Aygo X by a big margin.

Tester’s notes

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension system offers a plusher ride than you’ll find in many other small cars. Although it’s no substitute for the hydropneumatic systems found on classic Citroens, it’s a far less complex and more cost-effective way for the firm to deliver on its comfort mantra.

While the biggest benefit is found at lower speeds, it helps the C3 to be fairly capable on longer trips. The trade-off is a slightly soggy handling balance that sees more body roll in corners than you might get in rivals such as the Toyota Aygo X.

If you’re looking for the trip computer in the Citroen C3, the engineers have made it a bit of a challenge to find. It’s selected via a button on the end of the right-hand column stalk, although you’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s the wiper control, because there’s a logo for those functions right next to it.

The trip itself is pretty basic, with only three trip readings offered, comprising one overall read-out and two selectable displays. Even more frustrating, the animations that transition between each display are slow and the screen disappears after a few seconds.

Head-to-head

Toyota Aygo X vs Citroen C3 - head-to-head29

On the road

Adding hybrid drive to the Aygo X turns it into a nippy performer that is well suited to urban use. Small dimensions and an agile chassis mean it’s enjoyable to drive at lower speeds. Citroen’s supermini is a more comfort-orientated option. It’s not as responsive off the line, while the softer suspension encourages you to take things easy. The automatic gearbox is also a little hesitant.

Tech highlights

Toyota’s hybrid system is well proven and just as smooth in the Aygo X as it is in other models. The Smart Connect touchscreen is also user-friendly, and is helped by the fact it has separate climate controls. Citroen’s touchscreen has fewer functions, but the system works fast enough. The driver display is a head-up unit set into the top of the dashboard.

Price and running

Higher-spec versions of the Aygo X are pricey when compared with the C3, but the Toyota is more economical day to day. We saw more than 55mpg from the Aygo X, while the Citroen returned around 43mpg. But the C3 has a 44-litre fuel tank, so it can travel further between fills than the Toyota at that rate, because the latter only has a 30-litre tank.

Practicality

Treat the Aygo X as a two-seat city car with a pair of back seats for occasional use, and it makes more sense; rear space is tight and the boot isn’t as useful as the Citroen’s. The C3 has decent cabin storage, five seats and a generous boot for its size; you can even add a dealer-fit spare wheel under the floor. There’s a high load lip, but it’s not as tall as the Toyota’s.

Safety

Toyota re-submitted the Aygo X to Euro NCAP in 2025, and it came away with a four-star score due its standard-fit Safety Sense system. The Citroen doesn’t have a Euro NCAP rating, but it comes with driver-attention alert, plus lane-departure and speed- limit warnings. The latter two are easily deactivated via dedicated buttons, but they don’t always engage correctly.

Ownership

One big attraction of Toyota ownership is the prospect of a 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty if you choose franchise servicing. But a three-year service plan is nearly double the price of a similar scheme from Citroen. The French firm also offers a service-based extended warranty. It lasts up to 100,000 miles like Toyota’s, but the time period lasts eight years instead of 10.

Verdict

Winner: Citroen C3      

Citroen C3 - front cornering29

Playing to Citroen’s strengths of comfort and good value for money means that the C3 is an attractive proposition in the supermini class. Its SUV-style proportions offer plenty of space for four people inside, while the quality of the materials allows the French model to hide its budget roots well.

Look elsewhere for driving enjoyment,  though, because the Citroen’s soft ride and vague steering mean it feels remote and lifeless, although the hybrid powertrain is a decent performer. It’s not the most efficient petrol-electric system on the market, but  it offers benefits over the manual model.

Runner-up: Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X - front cornering29

If the Toyota Aygo X suits your lifestyle, then it’s an excellent city car. The hybrid system gives the model punchy performance without sacrificing efficiency, while the chassis delivers a surprisingly sporty drive for a car that’s unlikely to venture too far beyond city streets.

The two things that hold the Aygo X back are the limited amount of space inside – it’s smaller than rival city cars for passenger and boot space, let alone the Citroen C3 here – and list prices that are on the high side. Thankfully, its good quality and decent tech go some way to justifying the cost.

Prices and specs

Model testedToyota Aygo X HybridCitroen C3 Hybrid
Price from/price as tested£21,595/£26,045£19,035/£22,845
Powertrain and performance  
Engine3cyl in-line hybrid/1,490cc3cyl in-line hybrid/1,199cc
HEV Motor79bhpN/A
Power114bhp108bhp
Torque120Nm205Nm
TransmissionCVT auto/fwd6-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed9.2 seconds/107mph9.8 seconds/99mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity30 litres/0.76kWh44 litres/0.89kWh
MPG (on test/official)/range55.3/74.3/365 miles42.8/56.5/414 miles
CO287g/km114g/km
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase3,776/2,430mm4,015/2,540mm
Width/height1,740/1,525mm1,813/1,577mm
Rear knee room505-755mm560-800mm
Rear headroom/elbow room850/1,360mm950/1,410mm
Boot space (seats up/down)231/824 litres310/1,188 litres
Boot length/width485/1,010mm640/1,010mm
Boot lip height790mm765mm
Kerbweight/towing weight1,095/415kg1,252/498kg
Turning circle10.0 metres10.6 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£11,929/45.8%£10,372/45.4%
Depreciation£9,666£8,663
Insurance group/quote/VED19/£986/£19524/£1,431/£195
Three-year service cost£1,218£655
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,183/£2,366£1,252/£2,503
Annual fuel cost (10k miles)£1,083£1,400
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position14th16th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars73/72/83/68/4 _ (2025)Untested
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel sizeTwo-tone/18 inches£275-£745/17 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearRear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit £20/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noNo/no
Leather/heated seats/wheelPart synthetic/yes/noNo/yes/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard10.5 inches/7.0 inches10.25 inches/yes
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/£1,350 packYes/no
USBs/wireless chargingTwo/yesThree/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayNo/noNo/yes
Adaptive cruise/steering assistYes/yesNo/no

What we would choose

Toyota Aygo X vs Citroen C3 - rear end29

Toyota Aygo X

Two-tone paint is standard on Design and Excel cars, while keyless entry and parking sensors can be added to the former for £600. The £500 Convenience Pack adds wireless charging and heated door mirrors to Icon trim.

Citroen C3

Adding a contrast white roof costs £275, while distinctive metallic red is £745. The only other options focus on punctures, with a tyre repair kit on offer for £20 and prep for a dealer-fit spare wheel costing the same.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

