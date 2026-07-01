The Dacia Spring is now the cheapest car on sale in the UK, thanks to a massive £4,000 price cut that has reduced the electric model’s starting price to just £11,990.

This means the city car is now nearly £3,000 cheaper than the Dacia Sandero, which has held the title of Britain’s most affordable car pretty much since it arrived here in 2013. The price cut means the little electric car is now once again cheaper than its chief competitor, the Leapmotor T03 and £4k cheaper than the combustion-engined Kia Picanto.

In typical Dacia fashion, despite the bargain price, the Spring has a respectable amount of kit. Every model features cruise control, rear parking sensors, a digital driver’s display, air-conditioning and the usual smattering of safety systems such as lane-keep assist and driver-attention monitoring.

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Base Expression models don’t come with a touchscreen, but you can still connect your smartphone to the car and use the steering wheel-mounted controls for your media.

Or for only £1,000 more, Extreme trim adds a 10.1-inch touchscreen, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, alloy wheels, copper-accented styling, electric rear windows, a reversing camera and vehicle-to-load charging function.

At the end of 2025, the Spring received upgraded brakes, retuned suspension and a new 24.3kWh LFP battery that provides up to 140 miles of range. Dacia says it can be topped up from 20 to 80 per cent in less than half an hour, and that the little EV can return up to 5mi/kWh.

More power was also part of the recent refresh. Expression models use a 69bhp e-motor to drive the front wheels, while Extreme cars pump out 99bhp. The quickest this car can do is 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds.

News of the EV’s price cut comes just two years after we confirmed the next-generation Dacia Spring will be revealed this autumn, and it should be arriving in showrooms in 2027.

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