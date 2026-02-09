MINI Cooper Electric review

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Performance & driving experience Despite its fairly hefty kerbweight, the Cooper Electric still handles like a MINI should

Pros Fun to drive like a MINI should be

Every model produces enough power to feel sprightly Cons Ride quality is very firm

Steering can feel a bit heavy

The question is, can the driving experience of this latest MINI Cooper Electric get even remotely close to the agility and fun offered by so many petrol-powered MINIs over the past couple of decades? The answer is yes, albeit with a few caveats.

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Cooper E Classic 41kWh 181bhp 7.3 seconds 99mph Cooper SE Classic 54kWh 215bhp 6.7 seconds 106mph Cooper John Cooper Works 54kWh 254bhp 5.9 seconds 124mph

Electric motors, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

There are three powertrain outputs for the all-electric MINI Cooper, which essentially mirrors the way the petrol vehicles are arranged.

The entry-level Cooper E has a single front-mounted motor producing 181bhp and 290Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds.

The Cooper SE sits in the middle of the range, which is still front-wheel drive, but bumps its single motor’s output up to 215bhp and 330Nm. This trims the 0-62mph sprint down to 6.7 seconds.

Once again, the John Cooper Works sticks with the single front-mounted motor, but here it produces a zestier 254bhp and 340Nm. This is still pretty modest by hot electric car standards, but it’s very in-keeping with the MINI’s intended ‘go-kart’ character.

While the John Cooper Works is the hottest of the bunch, the Cooper E and SE also have enough instant punch to overcome the car’s weight – nearly 1,700kg. This makes the regular Coopers feel nippy, if not hot-hatch quick. If you happen to be running in silent mode, without any of the sound effects activated, you’ll be pleased with the refinement, too.

Town driving, visibility and parking

MINI has nailed the Cooper’s controls, with the pedals providing plenty of feedback without feeling too heavy. This allows for easy and linear control when making your way through stop-start traffic. However, while the steering is sharp to use, it’s a bit on the heavy side at slower speeds. This is also a firmly-sprung car, so although the damping prevents any crashiness, you’ll still literally feel every bump, no matter how small.

Country road driving and handling

Crucially, a three-door MINI has to handle if it’s to deliver the ‘go-kart feeling’ that’s so frequently quoted by the car’s engineers. It’s this — perhaps slightly cynical — essence of ‘the classic MINI’ that’s hardest to achieve in a car carrying more than double the weight of the original icon.