New Nissan X-Trail Nismo revealed with tuned chassis and mean look
The X-Trail Nismo doesn’t get any more power but its all-wheel drive system is more rear-biased than before
Behold, the Nissan X-Trail Nismo: a sportier version of the brand’s large SUV with trick suspension, tuned chassis and suitably meaner styling. It looks ready to battle the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.
At least, it would be if the X-Trail Nismo were coming to the UK. Auto Express has been told it’s only going to be available in Japan. Don’t get too sad, though, because the Nismo version is more of a sporty trim level than a full-blown performance derivative, exactly like the RAV4 GR Sport.
We had assumed it would be a full-fat performance car like the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, or the Nissan Ariya Nismo. The latter car arrived earlier this year and is available now through our Buy A Car service with prices starting from £56,630 or to lease from under £500 per month.
The big change for the X-Trail Nismo is new swing valve dampers from specialist firm KYB. The valve inside the shock absorbers is supposed to allow the car to better absorb any bumps in the road. Nissan says the new suspension also helps reduce body roll while maintaining ride comfort – a challenge in a large SUV like this.
The steering has been retuned as well, while new 20-inch wheels are designed to improve brake cooling and airflow down the sides of the car. They’re wider than the X-Trail’s standard rims and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.
Nissan X-Trail Nismo design and performance
Vivid red accents are a signature element of the brand’s souped-up Nismo models. They’re all present and correct here, featuring on the more aggressive front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Nissan claims these sporty add-ons are not just for show and do generate some downforce, which can improve traction. They also work to reduce lift by 29 per cent compared to a standard X-Trail.
Other styling tweaks include dark chrome trim on the nose, while the rear diffuser features a motorsport-inspired fog light. The black and red colour scheme continues inside, while heavily bolstered Recaro sports seats will be available as an optional extra.
Sadly the X-Trail Nismo hasn’t inherited the 495bhp twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 from the Nissan Patrol Nismo unveiled earlier this year. Instead it uses exactly the same powertrain as the regular X-Trial e-4ORCE.
The set-up consists of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that just serves as a generator for two electric motors and their 2.1kWh battery. Power is rated at 210bhp and up to 525Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in about seven seconds. For comparison, the 261bhp Skoda Kodiaq vRS takes closer to six seconds.
But while the X-Trail Nismo doesn’t get any more grunt, its all-wheel drive system is tuned to send more power to the rear. By also controlling the amount going to the front wheels this big (and of course rather heavy) SUV should be able to turn-in to corners more sharply and stay on its line while accelerating.
What is a Nismo?
In case you’re not familiar with the Nismo performance division, it’s been making faster, more focused versions of Nissan’s sports cars for nearly 40 years. That includes almost every generation of the legendary Nissan GT-R. However, the team have been turning up the wick on the brand’s SUVs too, starting with the Juke Nismo in 2013 and more recently, the Ariya Nismo.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…
Find a car with the experts