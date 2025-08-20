Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan X-Trail Nismo revealed with tuned chassis and mean look

The X-Trail Nismo doesn’t get any more power but its all-wheel drive system is more rear-biased than before

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Aug 2025
Nissan X-Trail Nismo - dynamic snow driving26

Behold, the Nissan X-Trail Nismo: a sportier version of the brand’s large SUV with trick suspension, tuned chassis and suitably meaner styling. It looks ready to battle the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

At least, it would be if the X-Trail Nismo were coming to the UK. Auto Express has been told it’s only going to be available in Japan. Don’t get too sad, though, because the Nismo version is more of a sporty trim level than a full-blown performance derivative, exactly like the RAV4 GR Sport. 

We had assumed it would be a full-fat performance car like the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, or the Nissan Ariya Nismo. The latter car arrived earlier this year and is available now through our Buy A Car service with prices starting from £56,630 or to lease from under £500 per month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The big change for the X-Trail Nismo is new swing valve dampers from specialist firm KYB. The valve inside the shock absorbers is supposed to allow the car to better absorb any bumps in the road. Nissan says the new suspension also helps reduce body roll while maintaining ride comfort – a challenge in a large SUV like this.

The steering has been retuned as well, while new 20-inch wheels are designed to improve brake cooling and airflow down the sides of the car. They’re wider than the X-Trail’s standard rims and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres. 

Nissan X-Trail Nismo design and performance

Vivid red accents are a signature element of the brand’s souped-up Nismo models. They’re all present and correct here, featuring on the more aggressive front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Nissan claims these sporty add-ons are not just for show and do generate some downforce, which can improve traction. They also work to reduce lift by 29 per cent compared to a standard X-Trail.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Other styling tweaks include dark chrome trim on the nose, while the rear diffuser features a motorsport-inspired fog light. The black and red colour scheme continues inside, while heavily bolstered Recaro sports seats will be available as an optional extra.

Nissan X-Trail Nismo - dynamic rear 3/426

Sadly the X-Trail Nismo hasn’t inherited the 495bhp twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 from the Nissan Patrol Nismo unveiled earlier this year. Instead it uses exactly the same powertrain as the regular X-Trial e-4ORCE. 

The set-up consists of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that just serves as a generator for two electric motors and their 2.1kWh battery. Power is rated at 210bhp and up to 525Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-62mph in about seven seconds. For comparison, the 261bhp Skoda Kodiaq vRS takes closer to six seconds.

But while the X-Trail Nismo doesn’t get any more grunt, its all-wheel drive system is tuned to send more power to the rear. By also controlling the amount going to the front wheels this big (and of course rather heavy) SUV should be able to turn-in to corners more sharply and stay on its line while accelerating. 

What is a Nismo?

In case you’re not familiar with the Nismo performance division, it’s been making faster, more focused versions of Nissan’s sports cars for nearly 40 years. That includes almost every generation of the legendary Nissan GT-R. However, the team have been turning up the wick on the brand’s SUVs too, starting with the Juke Nismo in 2013 and more recently, the Ariya Nismo.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Nissan X-Trail review
Nissan X-Trail - main image

Nissan X-Trail review

The Nissan X-Trail is bigger and better than before, but its innovative electrified powertrain isn’t as efficient as some rivals
In-depth reviews
11 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan’s X-Trail is a do-it-all seven-seat hybrid SUV for only £235 a month

If the Qashqai is too small for you, then the larger X-Trail is a fine alternative. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 May
News
25 May 2025
Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025
Best seven-seater cars - header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2025

We pick the best seven-seater cars for family life across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
11 Apr 2025
Best new cars for under £400 per month
Best new cars under £400 per month - header image

Best new cars for under £400 per month

Got some cash to splash? These are the best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars & vans
10 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Bag a desirable plug-in hybrid BMW X3 M Sport for less than £380 a month
BMW X3 - full width, front

Car Deal of the Day: Bag a desirable plug-in hybrid BMW X3 M Sport for less than £380 a month

The new BMW X3 is fresh out of the blocks, but you can already lease a well-specced one for an eye-opening £378 a month. It’s our Car Deal of the Day …
News
17 Aug 2025
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip - front tracking

New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?

The Swift Allgrip’s all-wheel-drive system makes this a niche option in the supermini class, but one that some customers will definitely appreciate
Road tests
19 Aug 2025
We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive
Frustrating modern cars - Opinion, Dean Gibson

We're past the peak! New cars are growing far too complex, frustrating and expensive

Senior test editor Dean Gibson thinks that modern cars are becoming too complex and frustrating, signalling the end of ‘peak car’
Opinion
20 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content