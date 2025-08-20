Behold, the Nissan X-Trail Nismo: a sportier version of the brand’s large SUV with trick suspension, tuned chassis and suitably meaner styling. It looks ready to battle the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport.

At least, it would be if the X-Trail Nismo were coming to the UK. Auto Express has been told it’s only going to be available in Japan. Don’t get too sad, though, because the Nismo version is more of a sporty trim level than a full-blown performance derivative, exactly like the RAV4 GR Sport.

We had assumed it would be a full-fat performance car like the Skoda Kodiaq vRS, or the Nissan Ariya Nismo. The latter car arrived earlier this year and is available now through our Buy A Car service with prices starting from £56,630 or to lease from under £500 per month.

The big change for the X-Trail Nismo is new swing valve dampers from specialist firm KYB. The valve inside the shock absorbers is supposed to allow the car to better absorb any bumps in the road. Nissan says the new suspension also helps reduce body roll while maintaining ride comfort – a challenge in a large SUV like this.

The steering has been retuned as well, while new 20-inch wheels are designed to improve brake cooling and airflow down the sides of the car. They’re wider than the X-Trail’s standard rims and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres.

Nissan X-Trail Nismo design and performance

Vivid red accents are a signature element of the brand’s souped-up Nismo models. They’re all present and correct here, featuring on the more aggressive front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Nissan claims these sporty add-ons are not just for show and do generate some downforce, which can improve traction. They also work to reduce lift by 29 per cent compared to a standard X-Trail.