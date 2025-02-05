Behold the all-new, rather striking Mazda CX-6e: the latest challenger to the smash-hit Tesla Model Y, Skoda Enyaq and Smart #5, and in effect the zero-emissions alternative to Mazda’s biggest seller, the CX-5. It’s due to arrive here towards the end of the year.

This sleek mid-size electric SUV may look familiar to some readers because it was unveiled in China last spring, where it’s badged as the EZ-60. It’s also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain offering a combined range of more than 600 miles over there, but only the EV version is coming to the UK and Europe.

Like the Mazda 6e saloon – the brand’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, which is also coming soon – the CX-6e is the product of a partnership between Mazda and Chinese car maker Changan. Hence why the pair are built in China and use Changan’s EPA1 electric-car platform – the same one that underpins the Deepal S07 that came to the UK last year.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Mid-size SUV Powertrain 1x electric motor, 78kWh battery, rear-wheel drive Price £45,000 (est)

What powertrain options and performance can we expect?

Every CX-6e will feature a 78kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that Mazda says will offer up to 300 miles of range, which is a long way off some key rivals. For instance, the entry-level Model Y has a 314-mile range, and if you pick the right version, it’ll be good for close to 390 miles on a single charge.