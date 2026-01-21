New reports suggest Mazda is delaying the launch of the first EV based on its highly important new scalable architecture until 2029, at the earliest. The car was expected to arrive next year, although only after being pushed back from its original launch date of 2025.

Mazda has not confirmed the reports, which originated from Japanese media, that also suggest the company is revising its product strategy for Europe and the U.S. to focus more on hybrids due to higher demands, resulting in its next-generation EVs being delayed.

Changes in government policies on both sides of the Atlantic, such as the EU axing its 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales last month, was supposedly a key factor in Mazda’s decision.

When asked for comment, the Japanese firm shared this statement with Auto Express: “This information has not been announced by Mazda. We continue technological development of in-house BEVs based on our multi-solution strategy, and we will decide the introduction timing while closely monitoring regulatory trends in each country and changes in customer needs.”

Mazda’s first attempt at an electric car was the quirky/famously flawed MX-30, which was killed off in May 2025 but you can pick one up for less than £10,000 through our Buy A Car service.