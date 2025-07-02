Nissan Patrol Nismo is here to cheer up GT-R fans

Nissan’s Nismo division is having a bit of a resurgence of late by tweaking the all-electric Ariya and in other markets, the Z sports car, too. As with the Ariya, it’s time for another unlikely Nissan to get the performance sub-brand’s treatment, say hello to the Patrol Nismo.

Unfortunately, as is the case with the V6-powered 370Z-successor, the Nissan Z Nismo, the Patrol Nismo won’t come to the UK. Instead, sales will be solely restricted to the Middle East – somewhere the standard Patrol has become massively popular, thanks to its sand dune-busting off-road ability, reliability and tuneable, robust engines.

Nissan has extracted 70bhp more than the regular Patrol, despite the Nismo version using the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, which shares some elements with the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 found in the old R35-generation GT-R. In the Patrol Nismo there’s now a whopping 495bhp and 700Nm of torque, a tune Nissan says was a ‘direct result of extensive customer insights and feedback’ from the Middle East.

Performance figures haven’t been announced yet, but the eight-seat Patrol Nismo is 200mm longer than a Range Rover and weighs a chunky 2,817kg, so despite that powerful engine, it’s unlikely to give any GT-R owners a fright. That said, the nine-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated with quicker shifts available through the steering wheel-mounted paddles.