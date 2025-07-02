Nissan Patrol Nismo is here to cheer up GT-R fans
The Patrol’s 495bhp 3.5-litre V6 can trace its roots to Nissan’s iconic sports car
Nissan’s Nismo division is having a bit of a resurgence of late by tweaking the all-electric Ariya and in other markets, the Z sports car, too. As with the Ariya, it’s time for another unlikely Nissan to get the performance sub-brand’s treatment, say hello to the Patrol Nismo.
Unfortunately, as is the case with the V6-powered 370Z-successor, the Nissan Z Nismo, the Patrol Nismo won’t come to the UK. Instead, sales will be solely restricted to the Middle East – somewhere the standard Patrol has become massively popular, thanks to its sand dune-busting off-road ability, reliability and tuneable, robust engines.
Nissan has extracted 70bhp more than the regular Patrol, despite the Nismo version using the same twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 engine, which shares some elements with the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 found in the old R35-generation GT-R. In the Patrol Nismo there’s now a whopping 495bhp and 700Nm of torque, a tune Nissan says was a ‘direct result of extensive customer insights and feedback’ from the Middle East.
Performance figures haven’t been announced yet, but the eight-seat Patrol Nismo is 200mm longer than a Range Rover and weighs a chunky 2,817kg, so despite that powerful engine, it’s unlikely to give any GT-R owners a fright. That said, the nine-speed automatic transmission has been recalibrated with quicker shifts available through the steering wheel-mounted paddles.
The Patrol Nismo also receives a revised power steering system, a new Nismo-tuned electronic damper set-up and even a bespoke Nismo exhaust system that is engineered to ‘deliver a deep, resonant note’, according to Nissan.
While the Nissan Patrol isn’t the most aerodynamic car around, Nismo has actually gone to the trouble of adding some body parts to improve the hot SUV in this area. The new fins and wings surrounding the lower body contribute to generating downforce, along with a new rear diffuser and spoiler. A revised mesh on the front grille provides better cooling to the radiator, while new intakes reduce brake disc temperatures by six per cent – just what you need in the Middle East.
Five exterior paint finishes are available: White Pearl, Grey Metallic, Blue Metallic, Black Pearl and a Nismo-exclusive Stealth Grey. Along with the typical red accents you find on Nismo cars, there are larger 22-inch forged aluminium wheels that are 23 per cent lighter than the standard car’s rims. The Nismo’s colour scheme extends to the interior, where you’ll find red Nismo-branded sports seats, carbon-fibre ‘inspired’ surfaces, an aluminium accelerator and a red 12-o’clock marker on the steering wheel.
