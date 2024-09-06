Mighty all-new Nissan Patrol revealed
Seventh generation of off-road giant gets new look and more power thanks to twin-turbo V6
If you like your off-roaders big, brash and brawny, you’ll be delighted to know that Nissan has revealed the seventh generation of its ever-popular Patrol.
The newcomer acknowledges its storied past while looking to the future, with the Japanese company claiming it is a celebration of both heritage and innovation. The latter is backed up by the fact that it is the most powerful version of the Patrol to date.
The V8 of the previous model is replaced by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that delivers 431bhp and 700Nm of torque to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to Nissan, these figures mark a 7% increase and 25% rise respectively.
Alternatively, those who want to take things a little more sedately will be able to choose a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6, which produces 312bhp and 386Nm.
The Patrol has never been a car to shy away from the toughest of challenges, and the latest version features some new tech that is claimed to make driving more comfortable. Dynamic suspension sees the damper settings automatically adjusted according to the conditions, resulting in more controlled progress.
Adaptive air-suspension is also standard, while six driving modes – standard, sand, rock, mud/rut, eco and sport – work in tandem with a new 4WD transfer mode interlock system. This allows drivers to seamlessly switch between modes, ensuring even the most daunting terrain is dealt with without drama.
Subtlety is hardly a Patrol forte, and this theme continues on the new model, which features a design that underlines its massive presence on the road. At the front Nissan’s signature V-motion grille takes centre stage, although it’s now wider and better integrated into the body, flanked by Double C-shaped headlights. A full-width light bar features at the rear.
Those who really want to make a statement will be tempted by the availability of 22-inch wheels, while seven bold colours are on offer, all apparently specifically selected to enhance the dynamic appearance.
Inside there’s more space than ever in all three rows of seating – plus an additional 30% of luggage capacity – and an updated tech offering, which is dominated by a mammoth 28.6-inch horizontal Monolith display, made up of twin 14.3-inch displays. Rear seat passengers get optional 12.8-inch screens.
Other upgrades include the Google-powered NissanConnect 2.0 system which integrates the Patrol’s navigation, security and entertainment into one platform, while a 12-speak Klipsch Premium Audio System is also available. ProPILOT, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assistance is offered for the first time on a Patrol, as is 3D Around View Monitor – handy on a vehicle of this scale.
For all its rough, tough swagger, the latest Patrol’s cabin is very much focused on premium comfort, with quilted leather seats, massage functionality and eight-way adjustment delivering a level of sophistication that might not be expected on a vehicle so well suited to spending time in the harshest of landscapes.
And if owners get drained by the challenges of driving in the wild, they can chill out with Biometric Cooling and dial down the tension thanks to a 64-colour ambient lighting system with customisable live backgrounds.
Sadly, British customers will not get the opportunity to enjoy the Patrol’s own particular brand of extravagance, with sales starting in the Middle East in November.
