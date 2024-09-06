Mighty all-new Nissan Patrol revealed

If you like your off-roaders big, brash and brawny, you’ll be delighted to know that Nissan has revealed the seventh generation of its ever-popular Patrol.

The newcomer acknowledges its storied past while looking to the future, with the Japanese company claiming it is a celebration of both heritage and innovation. The latter is backed up by the fact that it is the most powerful version of the Patrol to date.

The V8 of the previous model is replaced by a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 that delivers 431bhp and 700Nm of torque to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. According to Nissan, these figures mark a 7% increase and 25% rise respectively.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Alternatively, those who want to take things a little more sedately will be able to choose a 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6, which produces 312bhp and 386Nm.

The Patrol has never been a car to shy away from the toughest of challenges, and the latest version features some new tech that is claimed to make driving more comfortable. Dynamic suspension sees the damper settings automatically adjusted according to the conditions, resulting in more controlled progress.

Adaptive air-suspension is also standard, while six driving modes – standard, sand, rock, mud/rut, eco and sport – work in tandem with a new 4WD transfer mode interlock system. This allows drivers to seamlessly switch between modes, ensuring even the most daunting terrain is dealt with without drama.