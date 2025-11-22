Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 8 is a great big bargain at £232 a month
A practical seven-seater PHEV SUV, the Chery Tiggo 8 is our Deal of the Day for 27 July.
- Seven-seater PHEV – 56-mile EV range
- High equipment levels
- Only £231.67 a month
If you're in the market for a seven-seater SUV with tons of kit at a rock-bottom price, then it's hard to ignore the Chery Tiggo 8.
The Chinese high-rider can be snapped up for less than £240 a month right through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, representing outstanding value for money. It could be ideal for those who want all the mod cons in a spacious car at a very affordable price.
This two-year deal comes from Evans Halshaw and is just £231.67 a month. A default 12-month initial payment of £3,019.99 is required – a bit steep, maybe, but that's what keeps the monthly outlay so low. A nine-month payment comes in at £2,526.90 with the monthly price rising to just £254.10.
This deal has an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but this can be nudged up to a far more flexible 8,000 for less than £15 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.
Just like with many other Chinese newcomer brands, Chery doesn't scrimp on equipment with its cars. This deal may be for the entry-level Aspire trim, but it's far from basic.
Standard kit includes 19-inch alloys, a six-way electrically-adjusting driver's seat, wireless phone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 540-degree panoramic view camera. Chery also throws in free metallic paint.
This Tiggo 8 could also slash your running costs if you have access to a charging point. A 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired with an electric motor and a 18.3kWh battery pack, giving a claimed 56 miles of pure-electric running, and a combined petrol-electric range of 745 miles.
The Tiggo 8 is a smart and inoffensive-looking SUV. The same goes for the interior, which has a modern look and has a surprisingly quality feel.
It's unusual for a plug-in hybrid SUV of this size to be a seven-seater, and the Tiggo 8 seriously impresses on this front. The middle row of seats are wide and spacious, and the two rear-most chairs are more than comfortable enough for children and even six-foot adults on short journeys.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Chery Tiggo 8 leasing offers from leading providers on our Chery Tiggo 8 page.
Deals on Chery Tiggo 8 rivals
Dacia Jogger
Peugeot 5008
Skoda Kodiaq
Check out the Chery Tiggo 8 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…