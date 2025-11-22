Car Deal of the Day: Chery Tiggo 8 is a great big bargain at £232 a month

Seven-seater PHEV – 56-mile EV range

High equipment levels

Only £231.67 a month

If you're in the market for a seven-seater SUV with tons of kit at a rock-bottom price, then it's hard to ignore the Chery Tiggo 8.

The Chinese high-rider can be snapped up for less than £240 a month right through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, representing outstanding value for money. It could be ideal for those who want all the mod cons in a spacious car at a very affordable price.

This two-year deal comes from Evans Halshaw and is just £231.67 a month. A default 12-month initial payment of £3,019.99 is required – a bit steep, maybe, but that's what keeps the monthly outlay so low. A nine-month payment comes in at £2,526.90 with the monthly price rising to just £254.10.

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This deal has an annual mileage limit of 5,000, but this can be nudged up to a far more flexible 8,000 for less than £15 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment plans.

Just like with many other Chinese newcomer brands, Chery doesn't scrimp on equipment with its cars. This deal may be for the entry-level Aspire trim, but it's far from basic.