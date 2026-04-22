Car Deal of the Day: rough ‘n’ ready with a Jeep Compass for £191 a month

Classic Jeep styling; massive 550-litre boot

Efficient e-Hybrid model

Only £191.48 a month

Leasing deals for the brand new Jeep Compass keep on falling, showing that you don't have to pay through the nose for a car with rugged styling and brand pedigree.

Since we last featured the Jeep Compass a month ago, the most affordable leasing deal has dropped by nearly £20 a month, making the jacked-up Jeep a seriously tempting proposition.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Pink Car Leasing is offering the Compass for as little as £191.48 a month.

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All that's needed to get the ball rolling is an initial 12-month payment of £2,496.81, and this deal is for two years with an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

Tweaking the deal still makes the Compass a good choice – switching to a nine-month initial payment saves you around £400, with the monthly outlay only rising to £211.07. Bumping up the mileage limit to 8,000 will only cost you around £19 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

This deal gets you the e-Hybrid model, which mates a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 0.9kWh battery to improve fuel consumption; Jeep claims almost 50mpg on the combined cycle. This version is front-wheel drive, but there are different driving modes accessible through the ‘Selec-Terrain’ toggle switch.

Entry-level Altitude is the trim you'll be getting, but that's no bad thing. As standard it gets a 16-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, adaptive cruise control and ambient lighting. The massive 550-litre boot's practicality is boosted by 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats, while the free colour is lime-green-like 'Hawaii'.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jeep Compass leasing offers from leading providers on our Jeep Compass page.

Check out the Jeep Compass deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…