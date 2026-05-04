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Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Mazda CX-80 7-seat SUV for a measly £291 a month

The Mazda CX-80 is a full-size seven-seat SUV, which mixes practicality with pomp. It’s our Deal of the Day for 4 May.

By:Ryan Birch
4 May 2026
Mazda CX-80 - front corner panning
  • Low initial payment cost; 6,000-mile allowance
  • Super-smooth 3.3-litre mild-hybrid diesel 
  • Only £290.99 a month

Mazda has visions of becoming a premium carmaker in the near future, and wants to be considered on the same plane as brands like BMW and Volvo. Its largest SUV, the CX-80, is the first example of the Japanese brand attempting to raise its game – and the good news is you can have this big, posh Mazda for under £300 a month.

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This cracking deal comes from Lease4Less and is available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. But hurry, it might not be around for long given the outstanding value for money on offer. Let us explain...

This two-year comes in at only £290.99 a month. But to really persuade you to part with your cash, this deal is the same price per month whether you opt for a nine-month or a 12-month initial payment. Choosing the nine-month sees a near-£1,000 saving, so we suggest you go for that.

In terms of mileage, there's a 6,000-mile-a-year allowance – that's a thousand more than our usual default terms. Moving up to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £16.43 a month regardless of whether you opt for the nine-month or 12-month initial payment. 

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The CX-80 is a full-size seven-seater SUV, and it rivals everything from a Hyundai Santa Fe to a Land Rover Discovery or Volvo XC90 if you go for the top trim levels. 

This deal is for the entry-level trim so it's more Santa Fe than Disco, but there's still a raft of standard equipment. Exclusive-Line brings luxuries such as full black leather upholstery, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The CX-80 only comes with two engine options – a frugal petrol plug-in hybrid – like the car on our long-term test fleet – or a meaty, large capacity mild-hybrid diesel. 

Mazda CX-80 - dashboard

Here you'll be taking the diesel option – it's a super smooth and powerful 3.3-litre six-cylinder lump that has 251bhp and a chunky 550Nm of torque, yet returns a claimed 49.6mpg. In our testing, we've found that fuel economy figure to be easily achievable and the diesel preferable to the hybrid unless you mainly do short trips that can be completed on electric power.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda CX-80 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda CX-80 page.

Deals on Mazda CX-80 rivals

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

New Land Rover DiscoveryFrom £797 ppm**
Volvo Xc90

Volvo Xc90

New Volvo Xc90From £768 ppm**
Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New Hyundai Santa FEFrom £420 ppm**

Check out the Mazda CX-80 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Ryan Birch - content editor, auto express
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

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