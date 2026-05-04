Car Deal of the Day: Mighty Mazda CX-80 7-seat SUV for a measly £291 a month

Low initial payment cost; 6,000-mile allowance

Super-smooth 3.3-litre mild-hybrid diesel

Only £290.99 a month

Mazda has visions of becoming a premium carmaker in the near future, and wants to be considered on the same plane as brands like BMW and Volvo. Its largest SUV, the CX-80, is the first example of the Japanese brand attempting to raise its game – and the good news is you can have this big, posh Mazda for under £300 a month.

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This cracking deal comes from Lease4Less and is available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. But hurry, it might not be around for long given the outstanding value for money on offer. Let us explain...

This two-year comes in at only £290.99 a month. But to really persuade you to part with your cash, this deal is the same price per month whether you opt for a nine-month or a 12-month initial payment. Choosing the nine-month sees a near-£1,000 saving, so we suggest you go for that.

In terms of mileage, there's a 6,000-mile-a-year allowance – that's a thousand more than our usual default terms. Moving up to 8,000 will only cost you an extra £16.43 a month regardless of whether you opt for the nine-month or 12-month initial payment.