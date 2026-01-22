At five millimetres shy of five metres long and a shade over 2,300kg, I’m sure Mazda’s CX-80 won’t be offended if we describe it as a bit of a whopper.

Yet it doesn’t really carry itself like a heavyweight SUV. It lacks an imposing presence, partly, I think, because at 1,710mm tall it’s not as high as the likes of a Range Rover Sport (1,820mm) or a Mercedes GLE (1,782mm). Many will like the low-key, jacked-up estate-car looks, but you do lose the enhanced visibility that a higher driving position brings.

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Overall, though, the CX-80 isn’t too cumbersome navigating tight streets, multi-storey car parks and the like. Its bonnet is long, but you get a reasonable view out of the rear as long as the third-row seats aren’t in use. And if you’ve remembered to charge the PHEV’s battery, it glides about very elegantly on electric power, staying nicely under the radar for such a big beast.

Mazda CX-80 Homura Plus: second report

Our CX-80 emerges from its first service with flying colours. If only there were a few more in the cabin

Mileage: 5,532 miles

5,532 miles Efficiency: 49.2mpg

It comes to every motorist eventually – the orange spanner lighting up on their car’s dash to say it’s service time. It happened when our Mazda CX-80 had done just over 5,000 miles and was only a couple of months into its time with us, but Mazda likes its new cars to come back every 12,500 miles or 12 months and the car had just passed its first birthday.

As you’d expect, the first service on the seven-seat SUV is more of a gentle check-up (costing £297) and a clean bill of health was handed over by Jenson, the service advisor at TW White and Sons Mazda in Bookham, Surrey.