Car Deal of the Day: Mazda MX-5 is the ultimate affordable convertible for less than £240 per month

Exceptional to drive

Open-top thrills

Only £238.50 per month

Summer is just around the corner, and you can make the most of the warmer weather with today’s Deal of the Day. The iconic Mazda MX-5 is being offered on Auto Express’ Buy a Car service for a snip under £240 per month, making it the ideal affordable weekend toy.

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The lease deal is courtesy of VIP Getaway, and will see you get behind the wheel of a 1.5-litre MX-5 Prime-Line model for £238.50 per month over four years. It does, however, require an initial payment of £3,231.99 – the equivalent of 12 months up front. It also only covers 5,000 annual miles, but as a fun second car, we don’t think this should be too much of a problem.

Alternatively, you can reduce the initial payment to £1,857.14. Doing so only pushes the monthly cost up to £260.36, setting you back a total of £14,094.06 over the four-year lease period.

Given an MX-5 of this spec is likely to be worth less than £10,000 after 20,000 miles and this length of time, that makes today’s deal cheaper than buying the Mazda outright.

In case you were wondering, the 1.5-litre MX-5 produces 132bhp. That might not seem like much, but a trim kerbweight means it’s surprisingly sprightly, plus an engaging six-speed manual gearbox and finely tuned steering make the sports car a blast on a twisty back road. It’s also fairly economical, returning more than 45mpg, while sitting in insurance group 24 should mean that premiums won’t cost the earth.

Prime-Line cars come with all the essentials, including an 8.8-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, gloss black 16-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning and that all-important manually operated soft-top.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Mazda MX-5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Mazda MX-5 page.

Check out the Mazda MX-5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…