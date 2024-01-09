Deal of the Day: The Toyota bZ4X is a bargain electric family car at £270 per month

With striking style and an impressive powertrain, the Toyota bZ4X is a solid all-electric SUV. With this finance deal we found on leasing.com the bZ4X looks a more appealing prospect than ever before. For just £270 per month you can get behind the wheel of a car worth over £42,000, one which costs over £700 a month on a Toyota Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance deal with a similar deposit.

This leasing agreement is based on a two-year term with an initial payment of £2,737 followed by 23 monthly payments of £270. The mileage limit of 5,000 per year can be bumped up to 10,000 miles per year but doing so adds £50 to each monthly payment.

The bZ4X’s 71.4kWh battery allows for up to 318 miles of emissions-free motoring and comes with a heat pump as standard to help make that figure as reliable as possible throughout the year. Despite being a big family SUV, the bZ4X can really shift thanks to a 204bhp electric motor - allowing for a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds.

A smart interior is one of the bZ4X’s best attributes. Up front there’s a seven-inch driver’s display and an eight-inch central touchscreen that’s super easy to navigate and use on the move. We really like the sheer amount of cubby holes and storage spaces dotted around the cabin, plus the general amount of space on offer. This extends to the boot as well with its generous 452-litre capacity.

The bZ4X is well-equipped too with adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity, lane departure with steering control, a reversing camera, automatic headlights and high beam and dual-zone automatic air-conditioning.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Toyota bZ4X deal or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day…