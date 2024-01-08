Deal of the Day: spice up your life with an Abarth 695 hot hatch for £169 per month

178bhp and 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds

£169 a month

In stock now

What better way to inject some fun into your daily commute than with a fiery Italian hot hatch, and right now you can do just that without breaking the bank. We’ve found a deal on Nationwide Vehicle Contracts that would put a top-of-the-range Abarth 695 on your driveway for only £169 per month.

That’s on a two-year lease agreement with an initial payment of £2,031 and an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles, though it can be extended to 8,000 miles for an extra £11 per month. Another bonus is that the car in this deal is pre-registered and in stock now, but that also means stocks are limited so you’ll have to act pretty fast in order to bag this bargain.

The regular souped-up version of the Fiat 500 is called the Abarth 595, however, this particular model is the even feistier Abarth 695 Competizione. Its 1.4-litre petrol engine produces 178bhp and 250Nm of torque, which doesn’t sound like a lot but it’s plenty in the car that’s about the same size as a shoe, and enough to sling you from 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds.

The Abarth 695 also benefits from a Record Monza Sovrapposto exhaust system to help make its presence known, while stopping power is provided by Brembo brakes and the suspension comes from specialist firm Koni. Other kit includes 17-inch alloy wheels, limited-slip differential and Sabelt carbon seats, plus creature comforts like a seven-inch central touchscreen, automatic climate control, a Beats stereo and xenon headlights.

All good stuff, but some hot hatch purists will wish the 695 Competizione came with a traditional manual gearbox and clutch pedal, rather than the five-speed automated manual transmission and paddle shifters it does get. You can’t win them all.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, offers are subject to change and terms and conditions apply. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Abarth 695 deal or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day…