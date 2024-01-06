Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

Off-road performance

Tough build-quality

£98 per month

The Dacia Duster has a lot more going for it than an attractive price tag but it is very, very affordable for a full-blown SUV. That extends to the outright purchase price or to this tempting PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) agreement offered by Dacia itself. From just £98 per month you can get behind the wheel of Dacia’s off-roader - it’s in high-spec Journey trim, too.

The two-year deal here requires a sensible deposit of £4,949 with a generous Dacia contribution of £750 and then 24 monthly payments of £98. At the end of the deal you can hand the keys back or pay the optional £13,092 balloon payment to own the car. The offer is based on a 6,000 per year mileage limit, but if you increase this to 10,000 you’ll only pay an extra £19 per month. What you’ll be left with is a handsome, sturdy, practical SUV that’ll be cheap to run and good to drive.

This model is equipped with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. That means a relatively low CO2 output of 140g/km and an impressive fuel economy of 45.6mpg.

This is the two-wheel drive version which still comes with tremendous off-road ability thanks to a lofty ride height and light kerbweight of 1,191kg. The lack of four-wheel drive also means a bigger boot - the 445-litre capacity is more than you get in most family hatchbacks and with the rear seats down there’s a massive 1,623 litres on offer.

Being the Journey model, this Duster gets a whole load of equipment. It receives 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB sockets, cruise control, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning and tinted windows.

