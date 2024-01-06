Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

The Dacia Duster delivers off-road prowess at a bargain price making it our Deal of the Day for 6 January

by: Alastair Crooks
6 Jan 2024
Dacia Duster - front cornering
  • Off-road performance
  • Tough build-quality
  • £98 per month

The Dacia Duster has a lot more going for it than an attractive price tag but it is very, very affordable for a full-blown SUV. That extends to the outright purchase price or to this tempting PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) agreement offered by Dacia itself. From just £98 per month you can get behind the wheel of Dacia’s off-roader - it’s in high-spec Journey trim, too. 

The two-year deal here requires a sensible deposit of £4,949 with a generous Dacia contribution of £750 and then 24 monthly payments of £98. At the end of the deal you can hand the keys back or pay the optional £13,092 balloon payment to own the car. The offer is based on a 6,000 per year mileage limit, but if you increase this to 10,000 you’ll only pay an extra £19 per month. What you’ll be left with is a handsome, sturdy, practical SUV that’ll be cheap to run and good to drive. 

This model is equipped with the 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission. That means a relatively low CO2 output of 140g/km and an impressive fuel economy of 45.6mpg. 

This is the two-wheel drive version which still comes with tremendous off-road ability thanks to a lofty ride height and light kerbweight of 1,191kg. The lack of four-wheel drive also means a bigger boot - the 445-litre capacity is more than you get in most family hatchbacks and with the rear seats down there’s a massive 1,623 litres on offer. 

Being the Journey model, this Duster gets a whole load of equipment. It receives 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two USB sockets, cruise control, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, keyless entry, automatic air conditioning and tinted windows. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Dacia Duster deal or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

