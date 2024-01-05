Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Well-equipped

Excellent driving dynamics

£99 per month

MG has really fought back in recent years thanks to the fresh impetus from its new Chinese ownership and the car that cemented the British brand’s revival was the all-electric MG4. The MG4 is now being offered by MG itself from just £99 per month on a PCP deal.

A three-year personal contract purchase agreement, this offer requires a £9,346 deposit and then monthly instalments of £99 with zero per cent APR. What we particularly like about this deal is that MG allows for a decent mileage limit of 8,000 miles.

We gave the MG4 our Affordable Electric Car of the Year award in 2023 and while our pick of the range is the SE Long Range model, the cheaper entry-level SE this deal is based on is still an excellent buy. Should you wish to upgrade to the SE Long Range, MG only charges an extra £30 a month on a comparative deal.

The MG4 EV SE here comes with a 51kWh battery which provides a handy 218 miles of range. We’ve spent plenty of time behind the wheel of various MG4s and always found them to be reliable when it comes to range figures.

Lean on the 168bhp electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels and you’ll find the MG4 surprisingly fun considering its position as a budget EV. It has a playful chassis and the steering is quick and direct. It certainly feels as peppy as its 7.5-second 0-60mph time suggests. There’s also five driving modes and four modes for the regenerative braking so you can really tailor the way the MG4 drives to your personal preferences.

Don’t think for a second the entry-level MG4 is basic because there’s loads of standard kit here. An MG Pilot driver assist system includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, high beam assist and traffic sign recognition among other safety features.The 7-inch driver’s display and 10.25-inch central touchscreen look good and are easy to understand, plus there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity too.

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the MG4 deal or take a look at yesterday's Deal of the Day...