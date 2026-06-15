Verdict

Being the only four-door electric convertible you can buy, the Renault 4 Plein Sud was always going to be a curiosity. But given the few compromises it brings over the already-great Renault 4, we feel this pseudo-soft top should be the de facto option for buyers of that car. It’s enjoyable to drive (even more so thanks to the opening roof), packed with tech, relatively practical and well priced. If the R4’s extra space wasn’t enough to tempt buyers away from the R5, the Plein Sud should have a better chance at doing so.

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AS is often the case with second-borns, the Renault 4 has fallen under the radar compared with its sibling, the R5, which arrived a few months earlier. Sales figures show British buyers haven’t appeared to be quite as taken by the larger R4, despite the fact it offers the same retro charm and great drive as the top-selling Renault 5, but in a more practical package.

To try and shift the spotlight, Renault has devised an all-new R4 variant, this time tapping into the not exactly booming convertible SUV market. The result is the Renault 4 Plein Sud with its electrically retractable fabric roof. A recipe for failure? Well, from our first impressions, we think it’s quite the opposite.