Verdict

Having lived with the Renault 4 for a few months now, I can see it fully deserves the title of Small SUV of the Year. It’s not perfect, but our R4 is proving to be an all-rounder that is very easy to live with. It’s simple to drive, practical and has plenty of character.

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Mileage: 2,486 miles

2,486 miles Efficiency: 4.4mi/kWh

Regular readers may have spotted our long-term car in last week’s special issue, because for the second year running, the charming retro-themed Renault 4 won the Small SUV category at our New Car Awards. As you can see from the main photo, it’s a real team effort to get the cars ready and the stage set for the photoshoot, and our R4 certainly looked the part among the class-leading models, thanks to its Hauts-de-France Green paint and Diamond Black roof.

When the car arrived, my husband and I felt a little closed in, which was definitely not due to the space on offer inside. We decided the sensation was caused by the smaller windows resulting from the car’s boxy shape, but we soon adjusted and there are no visibility issues.

In fact, I’m a big fan of the cabin. I mentioned the black-and-grey colour scheme with yellow accents that is used on the seats, doors and dash in my first report, but another stylish touch is the grey quilted material used on the headlining; it looks smart and echoes the quilting on the seats, but uses a softer fabric in a lighter colour. All the cabin materials are made from 100 per cent recycled items, which is a big plus for me.