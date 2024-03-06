Used - available now 2023 Audi Q4 32,043 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £21,400 View Q4 2023 Audi Q4 31,049 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £23,600 View Q4 2023 Audi Q4 42,527 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £19,800 View Q4 2023 Audi Q4 18,888 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £27,299 View Q4

Other than a new body-coloured grille and customisable LED exterior lighting, the upgraded interior is certainly the most tangible difference between this latest model and the old car. The Q4’s new infotainment set-up is pinched directly from its larger sibling, the Q6, and features two 12ish-inch screens mounted alongside each other in a singular curved panel, supplemented by an additional 12-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

Since the Q6’s launch, Audi has managed to iron out several of the complaints we’ve had with this system, particularly the inability to show full-screen maps in the instrument cluster; now, the digital instruments are not only bright and crisp, but decently configurable, too. Preferences can be changed via buttons on the steering wheel, which look deceptively like touch-sensitive arrangements, but are thankfully tactile buttons and rotary dials.

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The main touchscreen remains quick to respond, while it’s large enough to house several widgets at one time. Sadly, though, it’s also now home to the climate controls, because the physical toggle switches have been replaced with air vents. In fact, aside from those on the steering wheel, plus a hazard lights switch and drive mode selector in the centre console, there are very few physical controls to be found at all; Audi’s voice control system works well, but drivers won’t always want to have to pause their music or podcast in order to adjust the temperature or have the passenger control the audio volume.

Opt for the range-topping Vorsprung trim (at an eye-watering premium of around £12,000 above the base Sport model) and you’ll get the aforementioned passenger display; cars without this instead get a decorative panel that neatly matches the interior upholstery. Thanks to a specific coating, the third screen can only be viewed directly from the passenger seat; the driver just sees a black screen. Here, your passenger can adjust the radio or sat-nav, stream video via platforms such as YouTube or Disney+ and even play games. However, given that pretty much everyone nowadays owns their own device capable of most of this, we’re not sure whether it’s worth the upgrade – especially given the cost implications of choosing the Vorsprung model.