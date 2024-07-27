BMW iX2 vs Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron: premium electric SUVs fight for glory

Car makers are ramping up their electrification programmes to meet forthcoming emissions targets, and one easy way of expanding their electric car arsenals is to spread the love and add existing electric tech to as many models as possible.

BMW is doing exactly that with its latest arrival, the iX2. Part of the new X2 line-up, the electric version copies its combustion-engined counterpart by sharing battery technology with the new BMW iX1, but cloaks it in a sportier coupe-like SUV body that should help it to deliver better range.

That’s the theory behind the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, too, so we’ve lined it up against the iX2 for this test. The Q4 e-tron recently gained some updates itself, with bigger battery options across the range to boost its efficiency, while revised tech helps improve everyday usability. Neither model is particularly sporty, but which is best?

BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron S line quattro Price: £57,445 £61,700 Powertrain: 2x e-motors, 67kWh battery, 309bhp 2x e-motors, 82kWh battery, 335bhp 0-62mph: 5.6 seconds 5.4 seconds Test efficiency: 3.3 miles/kWh 3.8 miles/kWh Official range: 268 miles 323 miles Annual VED: £0 £0

BMW iX2

The first electric X2 is based on the second generation of BMW’s smallest coupe-SUV. There’s just the single M Sport trim level offered, with a choice of two powertrains, and it’s the more powerful xDrive30 we’re testing here.

Tech highlights

The original X2 was a body variant of the second-generation X1 small SUV, and this new model follows the same template. However, while the first X2 had a conservative SUV shape, the new one is more like a shrunken X4, with a lower roofline, longer tail and angular detailing.