BMW iX2 vs Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron: premium electric SUVs fight for glory
Sporty electric coupe-SUVs go head to head, as the new BMW iX2 takes on the updated Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
Car makers are ramping up their electrification programmes to meet forthcoming emissions targets, and one easy way of expanding their electric car arsenals is to spread the love and add existing electric tech to as many models as possible.
BMW is doing exactly that with its latest arrival, the iX2. Part of the new X2 line-up, the electric version copies its combustion-engined counterpart by sharing battery technology with the new BMW iX1, but cloaks it in a sportier coupe-like SUV body that should help it to deliver better range.
That’s the theory behind the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, too, so we’ve lined it up against the iX2 for this test. The Q4 e-tron recently gained some updates itself, with bigger battery options across the range to boost its efficiency, while revised tech helps improve everyday usability. Neither model is particularly sporty, but which is best?
|BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport
|Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron S line quattro
|Price:
|£57,445
|£61,700
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 67kWh battery, 309bhp
|2x e-motors, 82kWh battery, 335bhp
|0-62mph:
|5.6 seconds
|5.4 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.3 miles/kWh
|3.8 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|268 miles
|323 miles
|Annual VED:
|£0
|£0
BMW iX2
The first electric X2 is based on the second generation of BMW’s smallest coupe-SUV. There’s just the single M Sport trim level offered, with a choice of two powertrains, and it’s the more powerful xDrive30 we’re testing here.
Tech highlights
The original X2 was a body variant of the second-generation X1 small SUV, and this new model follows the same template. However, while the first X2 had a conservative SUV shape, the new one is more like a shrunken X4, with a lower roofline, longer tail and angular detailing.
Under the skin, the X2 uses the company’s UKL2 platform, which underpins everything from the MINI Countryman to the 2 Series Active Tourer, and it’s an evolution of the running gear used by the previous-gen car, with the most obvious update being the introduction of this full EV.
There’s a 67kWh battery located under the iX2’s floor, while the powertrain electronics are fitted under the bonnet, where the X2’s combustion engines sit. This xDrive model features a second electric motor on the rear axle and has a combined 309bhp and 494Nm of torque, although these figures are down by 26bhp and 51Nm when compared with the Q4 e-tron tested here.
The only visual clue to the iX2’s electric powertrain is its smooth diamond-patterned grille insert; even the charging socket is located in the same spot as the fuel filler on the X2.
Safety: While the X2 range hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, the mechanically identical X1 was evaluated in 2022, and its five-star score applies to the electrified versions too. Its percentage scores were similar to the Audi Q4 e-tron’s, which was tested in 2021, although blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control are only options on the iX2.
On the road
Sporty looks are backed up by a driving experience that offers a firm ride in most conditions.
Around town: Coupe-SUVs usually demand compromises when compared with conventional models, and often one of the biggest is in terms of all-round visibility. However, there’s a decent view from the iX2’s driver’s seat, even through the small rear window, while our car was fitted with the £3,440 Technology Plus Pack that adds front and rear cameras, plus parking sensors.
At lower speeds the iX2 is quiet and refined, but the ride is on the firm side, so the car constantly fidgets and wriggles over uneven surfaces. The damping is good, though, so the car never feels crashy over potholes or bumps.
A & B-roads: Increase your pace and the iX2’s ride improves, but there is still a stiffness to it that means the BMW is more unsettled than the Audi on rough roads. This does translate into a sportier feel in corners, although both cars weigh more than two tonnes, so they’re not the most lithe machines to hustle along.
Straight-line performance is rapid in the iX2, with good throttle response and strong acceleration even at higher speeds, while there’s plenty of grip from the chassis and overall a sharper feel than in the Audi.
Motorway: This sporting performance doesn’t come at the expense of high-speed refinement, though, and while the BMW’s firm edge is still evident, motorway comfort isn’t compromised. Wind noise is minimal, and this is largely overtaken by tyre roar at higher speed. We expect this would be reduced if buyers stuck with the iX2’s standard 19-inch wheel option.
Ownership
The launch of the new BMW X2 has introduced the company’s latest operating system, but that means the familiar iDrive controller from the original X2 has been removed. Instead, the system is operated via touchscreen or voice control. This does at least create more cabin storage.
The quality of the cabin can’t be faulted, and the combination of leather and suede upholstery, matte plastics and metal-effect trim used throughout should hold up to family life better than the gloss-black trim that features in the Audi.
BMW’s familiar thick-rimmed steering wheel is fitted, and has a slightly squidgy feel in your hands. It’s something you get used to, and helps the iX2 feel sporty to drive. There are paddles behind the steering wheel, with the one on the left offering a ‘Boost’ function. This provides full power and instant responses for 10 seconds, although these will have a negative impact on the car’s range.
Maybe it’s down to customer expectation, but neither BMW nor Audi has performed particularly well in our Driver Power surveys over the years. The most recent manufacturer poll placed BMW 21st overall, which isn’t very high, but is still ahead of Audi in 30th.
Storage: Removing the iDrive controller has created additional room around the iX2’s centre console, although the BMW doesn’t feel quite as spacious up front as the Q4 e-tron. The long diving board-style centre armrest places essential controls close to the driver, while the big open space beneath offers plenty of room to store odds and ends.
The front door bins are long but unlined, so items do rattle about. A moulded section at the leading end creates space for drinks, with the armrest above stopping short to make space for taller bottles. In the back, the door bins are a similar shape, while the centre backrest folds down to offer two more cup-holders.
Practicality
A rakish shape doesn’t hamper the iX2’s practicality too badly, but there are issues elsewhere with the cabin layout.
Rear Space: That sloping roof cuts into headroom in the back when compared with the iX1 that shares the same platform, but you couldn’t say it feels hemmed in.
If you’re travelling three-up, then a bigger problem will be shoulder space, because the BMW’s cabin is narrower than the Audi’s. At least legroom is fine, with space for feet under the front seats and a relatively flat floor across the back.
Boot: There’s a high load lip at the back of the iX2 and a bit of a step down to the floor inside; and while a load volume of 525 litres is good, it’s 10 litres down on the Q4’s. There’s good space under the floor for cable storage, though, and although the powered tailgate doesn’t open very high, it’s set back so you won’t hit your head.
What to buy?
Which version we’d choose...
- Powertrains: There are two options available in the iX2. The entry point is the eDrive20, which has a single 201bhp electric motor that drives the front wheels. This is priced from £51,615, and for £5,830 extra you can upgrade to the 309bhp xDrive30, which adds a second electric motor for four-wheel drive. Both models come with a 67kWh battery.
- Trim: While European markets get the option of a basic iX2, the UK line-up comes exclusively in M Sport spec. However, there are still several option packages available that can bump up the car’s price even further.
- Our choice: We’d pick the eDrive20. It’s fast enough and has a longer official range.
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
It’s been three years since the Audi Q4 e-tron first arrived on the scene, and in line with other electric models in the Volkswagen Group line-up, it’s been given an update. We’re testing the more rakish Sportback model here with the most powerful 55 e-tron drivetrain in sporty S line guise, which costs £61,700 – some £4,255 more than the iX2 here, but it does come with more kit.
Tech highlights
The Q4 is the most upmarket model within the VW Group to be based on the MEB electric vehicle platform, and it has received the same round of mechanical updates that have been afforded to other cars using the same running gear, such as the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4.
This means larger batteries, improved energy- management tech and revised infotainment software, too, while Audi has also tweaked the looks of the Q4 e-tron as part of the update. The main change is the addition of new LED headlights with different running-light signatures and animations when locking and unlocking the car.
As before, there are standard and Sportback versions of the Q4, but mechanically they’re identical. The single-motor models have rear-wheel drive (unlike the front-wheel-drive BMW), while Audi’s quattro badge adorns the twin-motor model to signify its four-wheel-drive powertrain.
Safety: As with the BMW, the Q4 Sportback hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, but the standard Q4 has, and since the only difference between the two is a different roofline, then the Q4’s scores apply across the board. The Audi has slightly more assistance kit than the BMW, too, because adaptive cruise control comes as standard, as does blind-spot detection, which uses effective orange lights on the inside of the door mirrors to warn of obstacles.
On the road
The Q4 is a smoother and more relaxing car to drive than the iX2, but it still packs a punch.
Around town: The Audi is quiet at low speeds, while its suspension is more compliant than the BMW’s, making it a more comfortable option when dealing with bumpy urban roads.
Light, responsive steering and a slightly tighter turning circle than the iX2’s boost the Q4’s manoeuvrability, while quick throttle response means it feels nippy around town.
A & B-roads: Increase your pace and the softer nature of the Q4’s chassis is obvious. Where the iX2 feels firm and taut, the Audi bobs around a bit more. That’s not to say that it feels wayward, though, and the more pliant ride means the car is more comfortable in most situations. But if you press on a little harder, the suspension feels as if it’s being pushed harder than the BMW’s set-up, with more body roll and less control in corners.
The powertrain delivers healthy acceleration at all speeds, with a familiar thump in the back if you give the car full throttle. Grip is good, and the quattro system seamlessly puts the power down without fuss or protest.
Motorway: It’s on the motorway where the Q4 makes the most sense. It’s quick to accelerate to the national limit, while wind and road noise are low when you get there. The pliant ride means long-distance cruising is easily achievable.
Audi has fitted a series of driver-assistance systems, which are fairly easy to set up via a button on the centre console. Lane assist can be a little intrusive with its resistance if you change lanes without indicating, but a firm steer of the wheel easily overrides this.
Ownership
One thing that Audi has consistently delivered is high-quality interiors that help to justify the premium prices the company charges for its cars. As already mentioned, the Q4 is the most upmarket model to use the VW Group’s MEB electric car platform, and the cabin layout and finish are typical of Audi’s other models. This not only offers an element of familiarity to buyers making the switch to electric, but also puts the Q4 ahead of the VW, Cupra and Skoda models that use the same running gear.
The big difference between the standard Q4 SUV and the Sportback tested here is the latter’s lower roofline that arcs down towards the car’s tail. That means there’s no rear wiper, while the glass is bisected by a spoiler that’s clearly seen in the rear-view mirror, but doesn’t really harm visibility. In fact the view out the back of the Q4 Sportback is better than it is in the iX2.
Both the Audi and BMW come with a three- year warranty with unlimited-mileage cover, although Audi offers warranty extensions to four or five years for £365 or £830 respectively. These do put distance limits in place, though, at 75,000 and 90,000 miles.
Another thing these two manufacturers have in common is the warranty for their batteries, with eight years or 100,000 miles of cover, while three years of roadside assistance is also included.
Storage: The Q4’s interior layout is more spacious than the BMW’s, and it means there’s decent storage space, too. The door bins are unlined, so items can rattle about – which seems a bit of an oversight in what’s supposed to be an upmarket model – while all four doors feature angled bottle-holders incorporated into the armrests.
The Audi’s centre console has a good mix of open and hidden storage, with a tray beneath the drive selector and a deep armrest bin.
Practicality
The Q4 manages to offer a lot of space within a relatively small footprint.
Rear Space: Thanks to the Q4 e-tron’s short-bonnet/large-cab exterior design, there’s plenty of room in the cockpit. It has a wheelbase that’s just over 100mm longer than the BMW’s, and this translates into generous legroom in the back.
A flat floor means foot space isn’t an issue, while the Sportback’s sloping design doesn’t have a particularly negative impact on headroom, either.
Boot: The Audi offers better practicality than the BMW, courtesy of a 535-litre boot that’s 10 litres larger than its rival’s. Both cars have powered tailgates, but a lower lip means loading items in and out of the Audi is easier. The back seats fold to leave a flat floor, while the only negative is that the unlined storage space beneath isn’t big enough to take a charging cable.
What to buy?
Which version we’d choose...
- Powertrains: Unlike BMW, Audi offers three options in the Q4: the 45 e-tron, the 45 e-tron quattro and 55 e tron 55 quattro tested here. The 45 models have 282bhp (the quattro’s output is split between two motors), and a range of up to 339 miles in rear-wheel-drive guise. All three versions come with an 82kWh battery.
- Trim: The Q4 line-up comprises Sport, S line and Black Edition models, with a £2,500 difference between Sport and S line, and another £2,250 walk up to Black Edition. The latter is largely a cosmetic upgrade over S line trim.
- Our choice: Basic is best: the 45 e-tron Sport offers decent kit and the longest range.
Results
Which car comes out on top?
Winner: Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron
|Pros
|Cons
|Long range
|Pricey to buy
|Comfortable ride
|Steep depreciation
|Lots of interior space
|Fiddly steering wheel controls
|User-friendly tech
|Standard Q4 costs less
It’s a close result between these two in terms of costs, but we’d happily pay the extra and plump for the Q4 e-tron because it’s the more comfortable car to drive.
Heavy SUVs aren’t intended to be hustled, so while these cars are designed to look sporty, they’re better seen as relaxing, tech-packed cruisers, and that’s a talent the Q4 has in spades. Combine this with a long everyday driving range and a decent kit list, and it narrowly edges ahead of the BMW here.
Runner-up: BMW iX2
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent value for money
|Firm ride
|Excellent on-board tech
|Feels heavy in corners
|Refined at speed
|Some ergonomic compromises
|Well built interior
|Smaller cabin than Q4
The BMW iX2 is a decent family SUV with a sporty edge. The ride is firmer than the Audi’s and never really settles down, even at higher speeds, which can be tiring on longer journeys. The trade-off of a more entertaining drive seems at odds in a heavy SUV such as this.
A smaller battery and less efficient powertrain on test count against it, but the shortage of power when compared with the Audi isn’t really an issue. The on-board tech is more stylish than the Audi’s set-up, too.
Rivals and other options
The Q4 Sportback e-tron wins our test, but what else is out there?
- Same class: Volvo EC40
- Same money: Lexus RZ
- Used: BMW iX
- Used: Jaguar I-Pace
- Coming soon: Porsche Macan Electric
The great debate
The Auto Express team have their say…
John McIlroy, editor-at-large: “Yes, the Q4 Sportback has a bit more boot space than the SUV version, but I’d save my cash and plump for the latter. You won’t have to worry about headroom at all, plus you have a rear wiper, rather than relying on airflow to keep the tailgate glass clean.”
Richard Ingram, deputy editor: “Much like John and the Audis, I’d have to pick the iX1 over the iX2 here, but for different reasons. Yes it has a rear wiper, but it also has less awkward looks than iX2. The final clincher is that the iX1 comes in Sport and xLine specs, which will offer a more comfortable ride at a lower price.”
Dawn Grant, picture editor: “A lot of people can’t get on board with EVs because of range and charging anxiety, but the Audi’s 300 mile-plus potential helps allay fears about charging. And the UK’s infrastructure is a lot better now than it was even five years ago, making EVs viable for more buyers than ever.”
Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer: “Most times, coupe-SUVs offer a ‘less for more’ philosophy, with a higher price for a car that isn’t as good as the model on which it’s based. But these two have bigger boots than the ‘standard’ cars, while the compromise in headroom isn’t shocking, and like-for-like, you get more range.”
Alex Ingram, chief reviewer: “Parts sharing isn’t something that you normally associate with BMW, but the iX2’s curved display is similar to the set-ups we’ve tried in other cars, such as the 5 Series and i7, albeit on a smaller scale. It’s also the same software used by MINI, but with the German firm’s own layout.”
Which would you buy? Let us know in the comments section below…
Specs and prices
|BMW iX2 xDrive30 M Sport
|Audi Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron S line quattro
|On the road price/as tested:
|£57,445/£64,675
|£61,700/£64,185
|Powertrain
|2x electric motors/lithium-ion battery
|2x electric motors/lithium-ion battery
|Power/torque
|309bhp/494Nm
|335bhp/545Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/4wd
|Single-speed auto/4wd
|Battery size/usable
|67/65kWh
|82/77kWh
|Length/wheelbase
|4,554/2,692mm
|4,588/2,764mm
|Height/width
|1,560/1,845mm
|1,614/1,865mm
|Boot capacity (seats up/down)
|525/1,400 litres
|535/1,460 litres
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,020/585/1,200kg
|2,160/590/1,400kg
|Turning circle/spare wheel
|11.9 metres/repair kit
|11.5 metres/repair kit
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (unlimited)/3yrs
|3yrs (unlimited)/3yrs
|Driver Power maker/dealer pos
|21st
|30th
|NCAP: Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|86/89/76/92/5 (X1, 2022)
|93/89/66/80/5 (2021)
|0-62mph/top speed
|5.6 seconds/112mph
|5.4 seconds/112mph
|AE economy/predicted range
|3.3mi/kWh/215 miles
|3.8mi/kWh/293 miles
|Claimed range (WLTP)
|268 miles
|323 miles
|Charging capability
|7.4/11/130kW
|7.4/11/175kW
|Charging time
|10h/6h 30m/29m (10-80%)
|13h/8h/28m (10-80%)
|Tax bracket
|2%
|2%
|Number of airbags/Isofix points
|Seven/three
|Six/three
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/yes
|Front & rear/yes
|Lane-keep assist/blindspot/AEB
|Yes/£540/yes
|Yes/yes/yes
|Climate control/adaptive cruise
|Two-zone/£720
|Three-zone/yes
|Leather/heated seats/wheel
|Part synthetic/yes/£175
|Part/yes/no
|Metallic paint/LED lights/heat pump
|£595/yes/yes
|£695/yes/£965
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Sat-nav/digital dashboard/USBs
|Yes/yes/four
|Yes/yes/two
|Online services/wireless charging
|Yes/£1,680 pack
|Yes/£,1495 pack
|Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Wireless/wireless
|Wireless/wireless