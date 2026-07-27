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Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition marks end of the road for hell-raising hot hatch

Mercedes’ 416bhp hot hatchback is being forced into retirement by emissions regulations

By:Ellis Hyde
27 Jul 2026
New Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Final Edition - front 3/44

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 is ready to take its final bow, with a new Final Edition version marking the end of the line for the highly potent but equally pricey hot hatch. 

The reason for its demise is AMG’s M139 engine. Although it is still the most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine ever put into mass production, it doesn’t meet the latest European emissions standards. And so after seven years on sale, the A 45 is being axed.

The A 45 S Final Edition costs a whopping £67,965, which is close to £20k more than a Toyota GR Yaris or VW Golf R. But for that, buyers will be getting a unique look courtesy of Mountain Grey Magno matte paint with bright yellow accents all around the car and unmissable 45 S graphics on the doors. The black and yellow colour scheme continues inside, too. 

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This special edition also features matte black 19-inch forged wheels with the same eye-catching yellow hue used for centre cabs, the fuel filler cap finished in silver chrome, dark chrome quad exhaust tips plus all the aero elements, including the large roof spoiler, that come as part of the AMG  Aerodynamics Package developed to improve stability at high speeds. 

AMG hasn’t eked any more power out of the M139 engine for the A 45’s final hurrah, but it still spits out 416bhp and a hearty 500Nm of torque; that’s enough to rocket the car from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and onto a top speed of 168mph. 

Once the AMG 35 and 45 retire, the newly unveiled AMG CLA 45 will become the entry point to Mercedes’ performance line-up. Rather than a powerful four-cylinder engine, it features three cutting-edge e-motors that produce a combined 671bhp.  

If you don’t want to spend £68,000 on an AMG A 45, used examples of the thrilling hot hatchback are available from just £11,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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