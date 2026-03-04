Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray at £198 a month is astronomical value

Geely is trying hard to make an impression on Brits with its very affordable Starray SUV. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 June.

By:George Armitage
23 Jun 2026
Geely Starray UK - front action
  • High kit levels; comfortable to drive
  • Cheapest plug-in on market; 51-mile EV range
  • Only £197.99 a month

Volvo’s owner Geely is continuing to make an impression on UK buyers by offering the most affordable plug-in hybrid on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Lease Car UK is currently serving up the Geely Starray SUV on a two-year deal for a measly £197.99 a month, giving plug-in hybrid drivers serious value for money.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All that's needed to get the Geely Starray deal up and away is a 12-month initial payment of £2,723.88, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

You could save yourself £362 upfront by opting for a nine-month payment instead, which sees the monthly cost only rising to £218.81, while switching to an 8,000-mile cap will cost you less than £19 a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Like many other Chinese brands that have arrived on UK shores in the past 12 months, Geely is offering not just tempting prices, but cars packed with standard equipment. Even this entry-level Starray Pro gets a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and keyless entry.

Power comes from a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor. Geely claims a pure-electric range of 51 miles, which will easily be enough for most buyers’ day-to-day tasks. 

The Starray can't rival a Ford Kuga PHEV for driver fun, nor does it have the class of a plug-in Volkswagen Tiguan, but it's a very comfortable and stress-free car to drive, plus its interior is smart and well made.          

Geely Starray UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Deals on Geely Starry rivals

MG Motor UK HS

MG Motor UK HS

New MG Motor UK HSFrom £273 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £309 ppm**

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Plug-in with the popular Ford Puma Gen-E for just £196 a month
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Plug-in with the popular Ford Puma Gen-E for just £196 a month

Fun to drive and efficient, the Ford Puma Gen-E is an excellent electric hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 June.
News
22 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month

The Santa Fe PHEV is an unmistakable presence with great practicality and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal Deal of the Day for 21 June.
News
21 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month

Jeep’s baby SUV offers 4x4-esque looks and affordable running costs, especially with our Deal of the Day for 20 June
News
20 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month
New Changan Deepal S07 - side action, front

Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month

Italian designed and tuned in Britain, the Changan Deepal S07 is very reasonably priced. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 June.
News
19 Jun 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month

The Santa Fe PHEV is an unmistakable presence with great practicality and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal Deal of the Day for 21 June.
News
21 Jun 2026
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - front tracking

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown

We pit the biggest seven-seaters from MG and Chery into battle. Will the MGS9 or Tiggo 9 lead the revolution?
Car group tests
20 Jun 2026
New Renault Megane facelift: 310-mile range, sportier looks and MagSafe
Tom Jervis with the facelifted Renault Megane

New Renault Megane facelift: 310-mile range, sportier looks and MagSafe

Mid-life update for Renault’s electric family hatch brings a bigger LFP battery and refreshed styling
News
22 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content