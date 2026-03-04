Car Deal of the Day: Geely Starray at £198 a month is astronomical value

High kit levels; comfortable to drive

Cheapest plug-in on market; 51-mile EV range

Only £197.99 a month

Volvo’s owner Geely is continuing to make an impression on UK buyers by offering the most affordable plug-in hybrid on the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Lease Car UK is currently serving up the Geely Starray SUV on a two-year deal for a measly £197.99 a month, giving plug-in hybrid drivers serious value for money.

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All that's needed to get the Geely Starray deal up and away is a 12-month initial payment of £2,723.88, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

You could save yourself £362 upfront by opting for a nine-month payment instead, which sees the monthly cost only rising to £218.81, while switching to an 8,000-mile cap will cost you less than £19 a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

Like many other Chinese brands that have arrived on UK shores in the past 12 months, Geely is offering not just tempting prices, but cars packed with standard equipment. Even this entry-level Starray Pro gets a 15.4-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats and keyless entry.

Power comes from a 98bhp 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 215bhp electric motor. Geely claims a pure-electric range of 51 miles, which will easily be enough for most buyers’ day-to-day tasks.

The Starray can't rival a Ford Kuga PHEV for driver fun, nor does it have the class of a plug-in Volkswagen Tiguan, but it's a very comfortable and stress-free car to drive, plus its interior is smart and well made.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Geely Starray leasing offers from leading providers on our Geely Starray page.

Check out the Geely Starray deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…