Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Plug-in with the popular Ford Puma Gen-E for just £196 a month

Fun to drive and efficient, the Ford Puma Gen-E is an excellent electric hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 22 June.

By:George Armitage
22 Jun 2026
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action
  • Fun to drive; 233-mile range
  • Strong kit list with free metallic paint
  • Only £196.31 a month

Ford's perennially popular Puma is the best-selling car in Britain so far in 2026, and currently the cheapest way to get into one is to go for the excellent electric version. 

Buyers rushed towards the Puma Gen-E when leasing prices were as low as £132 a month in August 2025, but since then deals have been on the pricier side. For the first time in ages, leasing deals have slipped below the £200 mark, making the Puma Gen-E a very tempting option for those in the market for a high-riding small electric hatchback on a budget.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This deal from TrustFord – the Blue Oval's very own dealer network – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service comes in at just £196.31 a month. It requires a modest £2,355.72 to be put down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

Naturally, this three-year deal can be tweaked to suit your budget and requirements, with the option to save an immediate £460.50 with a nine-month initial payment. Go for this and the monthly outlay only rises to a still very reasonable £210.58, while extending the mileage allowance won't break the bank either. Adjusting it to 8,000 miles a year will cost around £11 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options. 

The Puma Gen-E mixes the cute looks and fun driving characteristics of the petrol car with an efficient electric powertrain. Ford says the 43kWh (useable) battery should give a range of 233 miles, and in our tests we've found this to be pretty accurate.

Select trim, as offered in this deal, gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and Ford's famous Quickclear heated windscreen. Metallic paint is even thrown in, too.     

Ford Puma Gen-E - front seats

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E page.

Deals on Ford Puma Gen-E rivals

Skoda Elroq

Skoda Elroq

New in-stock Skoda ElroqCash £29,806Avg. savings £4,252
New Skoda Elroq

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,478Avg. savings £2,965
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month
Hyundai Santa Fe - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV is a 7-seater steal at £295 per month

The Santa Fe PHEV is an unmistakable presence with great practicality and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal Deal of the Day for 21 June.
News
21 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: charming yet rugged Jeep Avenger for just £182 per month

Jeep’s baby SUV offers 4x4-esque looks and affordable running costs, especially with our Deal of the Day for 20 June
News
20 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month
New Changan Deepal S07 - side action, front

Car Deal of the Day: Changan Deepal S07 is a great-looking SUV for under £230 a month

Italian designed and tuned in Britain, the Changan Deepal S07 is very reasonably priced. It’s our Deal of the Day for 19 June.
News
19 Jun 2026
Car Deal of the Day: a Renault Symbioz for just £143 a month is jaw-dropping value
Renault Symbioz - front action

Car Deal of the Day: a Renault Symbioz for just £143 a month is jaw-dropping value

Renault’s Symbioz offers a lot for families on a budget. It’s our Deal of the Day for 18 June.
News
18 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Honda Super-N 2026 review: little EV is fun and full of character
Honda Super-N and Richard Ingram

New Honda Super-N 2026 review: little EV is fun and full of character

Honda's quirky Super-N is compromised on paper, but in reality it's a fun and efficient small EV
Road tests
19 Jun 2026
Renault 5 and Renault 4 could get even cheaper thanks to Twingo’s battery tech
Renault 5 E-Tech Iconic Five - front action

Renault 5 and Renault 4 could get even cheaper thanks to Twingo’s battery tech

The Renault 5 and Renault 4 will eventually get LFP tech to help make them even more accessible
News
19 Jun 2026
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown
Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9 - front tracking

Chery Tiggo 9 vs MGS9: a budget Chinese 7-seater SUV showdown

We pit the biggest seven-seaters from MG and Chery into battle. Will the MGS9 or Tiggo 9 lead the revolution?
Car group tests
20 Jun 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content