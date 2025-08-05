Car Deal of the Day: Plug-in with the popular Ford Puma Gen-E for just £196 a month

Fun to drive; 233-mile range

Strong kit list with free metallic paint

Only £196.31 a month

Ford's perennially popular Puma is the best-selling car in Britain so far in 2026, and currently the cheapest way to get into one is to go for the excellent electric version.

Buyers rushed towards the Puma Gen-E when leasing prices were as low as £132 a month in August 2025, but since then deals have been on the pricier side. For the first time in ages, leasing deals have slipped below the £200 mark, making the Puma Gen-E a very tempting option for those in the market for a high-riding small electric hatchback on a budget.

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This deal from TrustFord – the Blue Oval's very own dealer network – through the Auto Express Buy A Car service comes in at just £196.31 a month. It requires a modest £2,355.72 to be put down as a 12-month initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

Naturally, this three-year deal can be tweaked to suit your budget and requirements, with the option to save an immediate £460.50 with a nine-month initial payment. Go for this and the monthly outlay only rises to a still very reasonable £210.58, while extending the mileage allowance won't break the bank either. Adjusting it to 8,000 miles a year will cost around £11 extra a month on both the nine and 12-month initial payment options.

The Puma Gen-E mixes the cute looks and fun driving characteristics of the petrol car with an efficient electric powertrain. Ford says the 43kWh (useable) battery should give a range of 233 miles, and in our tests we've found this to be pretty accurate.

Select trim, as offered in this deal, gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a 12-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, and Ford's famous Quickclear heated windscreen. Metallic paint is even thrown in, too.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E page.

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…