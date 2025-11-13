Long range, fast charging, generous space, competitive price – new Chinese car brand Aion reckons its V electric SUV will edge the showroom Top Trumps when it launches in spring 2026.

The V is a 4.6m-long SUV expected to hit 317 miles of range on the WLTP test cycle. And when the 75kWh battery’s drained, 180kW peak DC public charging refuels it from a lowly 10 to 80 per cent in a claimed 24 minutes. Of similarly sized Chinese rivals, only the Smart #5 and long-range XPeng G6 can match this range-and-charging combo, though the Aion V – priced “in the mid-£30,000s” – may be a touch cheaper.

What is Aion?

Aion is the electrified brand of GAC, or Guangzhou Automobile, hailing from and owned by the eponymous Chinese state not far from Hong Kong. It’s established a UK joint venture with Saudi Arabian autos company Jameel Motors, which distributes Toyota and Lexus cars in the Middle East and electric van maker Farizon in Britain, to bring Aion cars here – starting with the Aion V and the Aion UT hatchback.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Both are pure electric, but Aion Auto UK will cherrypick suitable cars from GAC’s multiple Chinese brands including Hyptec and Hycan. “By 2028, we will launch six cars in the UK, [in multiple] sectors and with different [electrified] powertrains,” says managing director Jon Wakefield, who ran Volvo national sales companies in the UK and Sweden.

Aion V performance and technical details

It all starts with the midsize Aion V SUV, which Auto Express examined at a preview day in Buckinghamshire. The V is strictly two-wheel drive, with a 197bhp electric motor spinning the front wheels. That’s enough punch to haul the near-two-tonne SUV from standstill to 62mph in 7.7seconds.