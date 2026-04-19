This summer, a bunch of Skoda Superb Estates will be used as support vehicles for the Tour de France, and while I can’t endorse a supermini for the same job, our Fabia 130 has been able to accommodate mine and my partner’s bikes. I’ve also come to appreciate how understated the Fabia 130 is, because we can leave it in countryside car parks without it getting much unwanted attention.

Skoda Fabia 130: first report

Our man takes a seat to ponder the fastest Skoda Fabia to date

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Mileage: 1,300 miles

Efficiency: 42.3mpg

You can tell a lot about a car from its driver’s seat. I’m not talking about cigarette burns or flakes from a pastry, but its design and the way it feels.

Sitting down in the new Skoda Fabia 130’s seat, which has a decent amount of bolstering and bespoke colouring, there’s a sense that it hugs you without feeling uncompromising. With more than 1,300 miles to cover this month over a mix of long journeys and the odd B-road blast, I knew that finding that balance between comfort and support was absolutely key from the outset.

The seats – the front ones at least – set the tone for the Fabia 130. Yet when I realised they were the same as in the lesser Monte Carlo models in not just the Fabia range, but the Scala and Kamiq, too, I felt a little disappointed. The 130 does have some unique cosmetic touches though: there’s fake carbon-fibre detailing on the dashboard and some red trim, but less than in the Monte Carlo, which also gets a Monte Carlo badge on the steering wheel; it’s blank on the Fabia 130.