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New Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition is a petrol warm hatch with a dash of rally flavour

Based on the Fabia 130, only 125 versions of the Motorsport Edition will be built

By:Tom Jervis
13 May 2026
Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition - front 3/44

With seemingly no vRS model in sight, Skoda has launched another hot version of its Fabia supermini, this time inspired by its ultra-successful Rally2 car. The Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition is the most powerful Fabia ever, distinguishing itself with a rally-inspired livery, and is limited to just 125 cars.

Available in one colour, Moon White metallic, and sitting on unique 18-inch alloy wheels, perhaps the Fabia Motorsport Edition’s most distinctive exterior feature is the ‘125’ decal on the C-pillar. This references Skoda’s one-and-a-quarter century history in motorsport, which began with racing motorcycles in 1901. There’s also a large ‘v’ logo which stretches across both the front and rear doors, providing a nod to Skoda’s ‘Victory Rally Sport’ (vRS) performance arm. 

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This isn’t the Skoda Fabia vRS that many have been hoping for, though; the Motorsport Edition is actually based on the Skoda Fabia 130. This means it's powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 174bhp and 250Nm – roughly 100bhp short of the Fabia RS Rally2, which the Motorsport Edition pays homage to. Still, that’s enough for 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 142mph.

Skoda hasn’t given us much of a look at the inside of the Fabia Motorsport Edition, although we expect its interior to be much the same as the 130’s. The firm has said that the special-edition car will get sports seats with integrated headrests, plus an individual plaque on the dashboard of each car will denote which of the 125 examples it is.

Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition - steering wheel4

There’s no word on whether the Skoda Fabia Motorsport Edition will go on sale in the UK, although if it does we can only expect very few slots to be available to British buyers. Lucky owners will receive a special box full of Skoda motorsport merchandise, while those wanting a similar, if not quite as special, experience will still be able to order the Fabia 130, which is on sale now from just a fiver under £30,000.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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