Long-term test: Skoda Fabia 130
First report: Our man takes a seat to ponder the fastest Skoda Fabia to date
Verdict
New warm hatches don’t come around often, so we were intrigued by the prospect of the Skoda Fabia 130. On first impressions, it doesn’t seem to demand much compromise in everyday driving, but the performance gains perhaps aren’t as significant as petrolheads would hope for. Yet we’re looking forward to driving the Skoda to hopefully uncover more character.
- Mileage: 1,300 miles
- Efficiency: 42.3mpg
You can tell a lot about a car from its driver’s seat. I’m not talking about cigarette burns or flakes from a pastry, but its design and the way it feels.
Sitting down in the new Skoda Fabia 130’s seat, which has a decent amount of bolstering and bespoke colouring, there’s a sense that it hugs you without feeling uncompromising. With more than 1,300 miles to cover this month over a mix of long journeys and the odd B-road blast, I knew that finding that balance between comfort and support was absolutely key from the outset.
The seats – the front ones at least – set the tone for the Fabia 130. Yet when I realised they were the same as in the lesser Monte Carlo models in not just the Fabia range, but the Scala and Kamiq, too, I felt a little disappointed. The 130 does have some unique cosmetic touches though: there’s fake carbon-fibre detailing on the dashboard and some red trim, but less than in the Monte Carlo, which also gets a Monte Carlo badge on the steering wheel; it’s blank on the Fabia 130.
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The 130’s exterior tweaks are pretty subtle, including a small gloss-black splitter, a rear wing and new back bumper trim, along with black decals between the rear lights, twin exhaust tips and a couple of 130 decals. The grey 18-inch alloys that contrast with the red brake calipers certainly fill out the wheelarches nicely, but again, it’s a shame that the Monte Carlo can be had with these rims, too.
The 130 is currently the sportiest Fabia. Skoda didn’t bring back the vRS badge to its supermini, but that’s not to say there aren’t performance-related modifications. The 130’s stance is improved by its 15mm lower ‘sport’ suspension, which has been specifically tuned for a new steering calibration and the model’s standard-fit larger wheels.
The ride is still on the soft side, which I’ve appreciated on frequent long jaunts from my home in Lincolnshire to Heathrow and back. But the larger rims don’t result in a brittleness over rough roads, which is impressive. The flip side is noticeable body roll when you’re pushing on; the car telegraphs what it’s going to do with a decent amount of communication through the wheel, but those looking for vRS levels of poise might be a little disappointed.
When our spy photographers first caught the Fabia 130 testing on the Nürburgring in late summer 2025, our minds were whirring as to what could power this sporty new Skoda hatchback. The turbocharged 2.0-litre EA888 engine from Volkswagen Polo GTI (detuned from the version in the Golf GTI) seemed like a good bet, given that the Polo and Fabia sit on the same MQB A0 platform.
What we didn’t expect was Skoda tuning the EA211 1.5-litre unit from the standard Fabia. Among the bespoke parts are hardened rocker arm pins, new air pipes and a more heat-resistant intake manifold, plus heat-resistant plastics, a chunkier vibration damper and changes to the engine’s ECU to provide additional boost from the variable-turbine-geometry turbocharger.
It sounds pretty involved, but the result is a mere 174bhp rather than the standard engine’s 148bhp. The torque output is the same, at 250Nm, for a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds – 0.6 quicker than the next-fastest Fabia. On paper at least, the pay-off for what must have been some costly development work seems to be minimal.
The Fabia 130 has a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox, which is excellent in its own right and gets bespoke mapping for quicker shifts, but it’s a shame there’s no manual option.
We’ll delve more deeply into how the Fabia 130 drives in the coming months, but at first glance the Skoda appears to be a mildly sportier version of the marque’s humble supermini, rather than what I was hoping for: something more than the sum of its parts.
|Model:
|Skoda Fabia 130
|On fleet since:
|March 2026
|Price new:
|£30,010
|Engine:
|1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
|Power/torque:
|174bhp/250Nm
|CO2/tax:
|126g/km/31%
|Options:
|Charging Package (£360), Winter Premium Package (£560)
|Insurance*:
|Group: 22 Quote: £1,102
|Mileage/mpg:
|1,300/42.3mpg
|Any problems?
|Flat tyre/flat battery
*Insurance quote for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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