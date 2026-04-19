Verdict

New warm hatches don’t come around often, so we were intrigued by the prospect of the Skoda Fabia 130. On first impressions, it doesn’t seem to demand much compromise in everyday driving, but the performance gains perhaps aren’t as significant as petrolheads would hope for. Yet we’re looking forward to driving the Skoda to hopefully uncover more character.

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Mileage: 1,300 miles

Efficiency: 42.3mpg

You can tell a lot about a car from its driver’s seat. I’m not talking about cigarette burns or flakes from a pastry, but its design and the way it feels.

Sitting down in the new Skoda Fabia 130’s seat, which has a decent amount of bolstering and bespoke colouring, there’s a sense that it hugs you without feeling uncompromising. With more than 1,300 miles to cover this month over a mix of long journeys and the odd B-road blast, I knew that finding that balance between comfort and support was absolutely key from the outset.

The seats – the front ones at least – set the tone for the Fabia 130. Yet when I realised they were the same as in the lesser Monte Carlo models in not just the Fabia range, but the Scala and Kamiq, too, I felt a little disappointed. The 130 does have some unique cosmetic touches though: there’s fake carbon-fibre detailing on the dashboard and some red trim, but less than in the Monte Carlo, which also gets a Monte Carlo badge on the steering wheel; it’s blank on the Fabia 130.