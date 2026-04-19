Verdict

In an attempt to understand the Skoda Fabia 130’s positioning as a warm or hot hatch, the original vRS highlights a lack of character in the newer car. The Fabia 130 is no harder to live with than the standard model, yet it’s noticeably much more fun to drive. It’s an attribute that the first Fabia vRS – along with plenty of other hot Skodas since – possessed in spades.

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Mileage: 2,550 miles

Efficiency: 43.2mpg

This is the fourth Skoda Fabia we’ve had on the Auto Express test fleet – the first was the Mk1 Fabia vRS, more than 20 years ago. My driving licence, let alone my employment at Auto Express, was still several years away then and as a result I never got to experience the original hot Fabia.

When the Fabia 130 was revealed last year, I remember wondering whether it could be a new vRS in all but name. However, Skoda quickly put the dampeners on my theory; they told me that the Fabia 130 was never meant to be a vRS. Instead, it was a special edition celebrating 130 years of the brand. Despite this, Skoda did say the Fabia 130 “pays tribute to this rich heritage, combining everyday usability with authentic motorsport DNA”.

So, I thought there’s no better way to get a greater sense of that heritage and DNA than finally trying out Skoda UK’s Fabia vRS Mk1, complete with its torquey diesel engine.