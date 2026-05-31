Well that didn’t last long. After living with our Leapmotor B10 for a little over a month, when I was starting to like the rather comfortable SUV, we’ve had to send it back because every time I plugged it into my home wallbox – or any AC charger for that matter – it killed them. By which I mean it caused a fuse or two to blow.

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The first time this happened, I thought my five-year-old wallbox had just packed in and I needed a new one. The second time, while I was trying to use the charger at my dad’s office, I thought I must be doing something wrong. But when it happened a third time at the Gridserve Electric Forecourt in Stevenage, I suspected it might be the car itself. By the fourth time, I knew something was very wrong with our Leapmotor.

After figuring out how to get my wallbox working again, I activated the B10’s ‘Safety Current Limiting’ function that’s supposed to prevent an EV from overloading a house’s wiring by lowering the amperage and tried plugging it in again. Unfortunately, the charger still went kaput.

Leapmotor has told me our B10 needs a new onboard charger, and that should hopefully fix this mysterious and very serious issue. The company is working to get us back on the road, but at the time of writing, Leapmotor still doesn’t know what caused the problem, and we’re not sure when the car will be back in action.

Leapmotor B10: first report

Comfy EV shows promise in spite of some annoying traits