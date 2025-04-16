The new Lamborghini Urus SE Performante has been unleashed, and is the fastest, most powerful and most outrageous-looking version of the brand's wildly popular super-SUV to date.

This latest variant of the flamboyant foe of the Ferrari Purosangue, Aston Martin DBX and Bentley Bentayga is hurled forward by 801bhp and a whopping 1,000Nm of torque – 144bhp and 150Nm more than the old Performante.

That’s because the new one is a plug-in hybrid, combining a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 with one electric motor and a 25.9kWh battery. Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s the same powertrain found in the regular Urus SE, but Lamborghini has fettled it with some software to make it more responsive and minimise lag.

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The addition of the hybrid system does mean the new Urus SE Performante is more than 300kg heavier than its predecessor, weighing in at a hefty 2,473kg. However, its 0-62mph time of 3.3 seconds is exactly the same, and the new heavyweight is even quicker from 0-124mph, taking just 10.8 seconds. Top speed stands at 194mph, which is slightly higher as well.

There are more than half a dozen drive modes to choose from in this car, including Rally, which Lamborghini says has been specifically calibrated for drivers to have fun on dirt surfaces.