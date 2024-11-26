Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Lamborghini Urus coming in 2029, and it’ll have a V8

The next Urus is set to be designed and developed in the mould of the hugely popular current generation

By:Ellis Hyde, Jordan Katsianis
29 May 2026
Lamborghini Urus SE - main image

Auto Express can confirm that development is now well under way on the all-new second-generation Lamborghini Urus that’s slated to arrive in 2029, packing plug-in hybrid V8 power just like the incredibly popular current iteration of the flamboyant super-SUV

While Ferrari and Aston Martin created bespoke architectures for their rival SUVs, Lamborghini will continue to utilise technology shared with the wider Volkswagen Group in the next Urus. This will be a new version of the PPC platform being developed by Audi for its Q7, plus the next Bentley Bentayga. It’ll also be utilised by a next-generation ICE-powered Porsche Cayenne and the forthcoming Audi Q9. 

PPC, in effect, is a heavily modified version of the MLB Evo architecture from the current Urus, and the advances it offers should allow the new model to be more dynamic, more efficient and even more powerful. For context, the latest Urus SE already spits out nearly 800bhp. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In an interview with Auto Express, Stefano Cossalter, product director for the Urus, said: “It’s no secret that the VW Group has those platforms and it’s a way to get access to good technology.”

Referencing Lamborghini’s sway in the direction of these technologies, he told us: “Of course we are influencing the development of some components for the future, because we have our technology roadmaps now for all the main items which are very, very important for the car, like dampers, for instance.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“So we are sitting together with the suppliers to understand what they have in mind and what we need, because we need to steer their development to create solutions together.”

However, he added that with competitors all over the world having access to these same components, “the real difference is the driving dynamic controls and the software we’re developing in-house. The magic is putting it all together and getting this amplitude into the driving of the car.”

Cossalter continued: "At the end of the day, besides the hardware, the big difference is the software and the predictive software we are putting into the car to understand what the car is going to do next to improve the steering, the cornering, the braking and the acceleration.”

Lamborghini Urus SE - rear cornering

This suggests the Italian brand is continuing to develop the ‘predictive logic’ software and LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) supercomputer that it’s been using in its supercars for the past several years. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

In case there’s anyone out there hoping there will be a fully-electric version of the next Urus, the brand’s CEO Stephan Winkelmann told us, after some analysis, there is simply “no way that we are going to do the Urus as a BEV” for the moment. That explains why it’s sticking with plug-in hybrid power, which also provides a link between the big luxury SUV and Lambo’s latest supercars: the 907bhp Temerario and 1,001bhp Revuelto

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Urus reportedly accounts for more than half of Lamborghini’s sales, but its importance to the brand goes far beyond that. “The Urus was especially in the beginning a conqueror car and we counted about 80% of customers were new to the brand,” Cossalter told us.

“What we noticed is that a lot of those customers were not considering our super sports car before. But the moment they bought an Urus, they said: ‘Oh, why not! I’ll go for a Temerario’ or ‘Let's go for a Revuelto!’, you name it.

“And we see that there’s a lot of loyalty. Once they're getting in with the Urus, they’re buying and rebuying Lamborghini products. With the Urus SE, around 60% are new conquests and 40% are repeaters, which are very important for us.”

We’re still a few years away from the next-generation Urus arriving of course, so not surprisingly there’s a new version of the current model on the horizon, to keep the Italian heavyweight at the top of its game.  

What we suspect is the new Urus Performante has been spotted testing and should be arriving later this year. However, when asked if this would be the swansong for the current generation, Cossalter slyly replied: “We will see. But nobody knows exactly what is going to happen in the future.”

If you don’t want to wait to get a Lamborghini Urus, there are several used examples available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service with prices starting from under £160,000...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lamborghini Urus review
Lamborghini Urus SE - main image

Lamborghini Urus review

Traditional school-run SUVs will be cowering in fear when you rock up to the playground in your twin-turbo V8 Lamborghini Urus
In-depth reviews
8 Apr 2026
Lamborghini Urus Performante caught again with mystery powerplant
Lamborghini Urus SE Performante - front 3/4

Lamborghini Urus Performante caught again with mystery powerplant

A new Urus Performante is in the works with plug-in hybrid power
News
24 Feb 2026

Most Popular

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover
Chery Fullwin T11 - front

New Jaecoo 9 flagship SUV coming to the UK to target the Range Rover

The new six-seat Jaecoo 9 SUV will be based on the Chery Fulwin T11, and it's coming to the UK
News
28 May 2026
Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start
Opinion - Ford revival header image

Ford’s UK fightback has begun, and resurrecting the Fiesta and Focus is a great place to start

With both Ford and Vauxhall announcing their future plans, Paul Barker hopes it will address a lengthy decline
Opinion
27 May 2026
Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range
Peugeot range

Peugeot goes price-cut crazy with huge discounts across the range

From the 208 to the 5008, Peugeot has rethought its pricing to make its range “more accessible than ever”
News
28 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content