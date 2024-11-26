New Lamborghini Urus coming in 2029, and it’ll have a V8

Auto Express can confirm that development is now well under way on the all-new second-generation Lamborghini Urus that’s slated to arrive in 2029, packing plug-in hybrid V8 power just like the incredibly popular current iteration of the flamboyant super-SUV.

While Ferrari and Aston Martin created bespoke architectures for their rival SUVs, Lamborghini will continue to utilise technology shared with the wider Volkswagen Group in the next Urus. This will be a new version of the PPC platform being developed by Audi for its Q7, plus the next Bentley Bentayga. It’ll also be utilised by a next-generation ICE-powered Porsche Cayenne and the forthcoming Audi Q9.

PPC, in effect, is a heavily modified version of the MLB Evo architecture from the current Urus, and the advances it offers should allow the new model to be more dynamic, more efficient and even more powerful. For context, the latest Urus SE already spits out nearly 800bhp.

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In an interview with Auto Express, Stefano Cossalter, product director for the Urus, said: “It’s no secret that the VW Group has those platforms and it’s a way to get access to good technology.”

Referencing Lamborghini’s sway in the direction of these technologies, he told us: “Of course we are influencing the development of some components for the future, because we have our technology roadmaps now for all the main items which are very, very important for the car, like dampers, for instance.