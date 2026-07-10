Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Massive cuts at Volkswagen Group under plan to reduce car models by 50%

Problems mount up for German giant, as it is forced into making big changes in order to remain competitive

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Jul 2026
VW being built

The Volkswagen Group’s executive board has announced that it’s set to reduce its model variant count by 50 per cent and complexity within those variants by 75 per cent to cut costs.

The plan is the next stage of the group’s “realignment to sustainably strengthen its competitiveness”. 

This means we’ll see the cancellation of many current models and future development programmes from across the business, allowing for investment and resources to be focused on the core products that the company says will “more acutely benefit the customer”. 

In real terms, it means that unprofitable lines across the entire VW Group will be axed, although at this stage there is no confirmation which specific models will be affected.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The plan also includes an even more intensive harmonisation of the group’s development programmes, further reducing the number of different platforms, electronic architectures and software landscapes. 

By reducing complexity, VW says it will avoid parallel development programmes, but market diversity will remain, as it will retain two branches of its future development programmes split between the western and eastern hemispheres. 

Perhaps the most contentious part of this plan is a further reduction in global production capacity, with a new target of nine million units per year by 2030, down from a post-Covid figure of 12 million units. German automotive workers unions hold incredible amounts of power, making any plant closures a difficult and costly process, and a politically problematic one for public officials involved. 

There’s been no confirmation of which plants will bear the brunt of these cuts, but closures are inevitable – with those factories that produce the group’s more niche models with thin profit margins most at threat. 

The group says these decisions are being forced upon it by intensifying challenges across global markets, driven largely by extra costs for its American business due to tariffs, as well as heightened competition from new-age Chinese brands and unstable geopolitics. 

In 2023, CEO of the Volkswagen brand, Thomas Schaffer, famously said that VW’s roof was on fire, but after years of consolidation and a new product wave later confirmed to Auto Express that while the fire was still smoldering, the worst was past. Now, though, with problems extending beyond VW into other brands, that fire might have been reignited. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

Around 60 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
8 Jul 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon 30/06/26

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
30 Jun 2026
The Volkswagen Caravelle is back! Multivan name dropped as MPV range gets revamp
VW Caravelle Life - front 3/4

The Volkswagen Caravelle is back! Multivan name dropped as MPV range gets revamp

Dropped nameplate returns alongside updates to people carrier and campervan siblings
News
11 Jun 2026
VW electric cars will soon be as cheap to build as its petrol ones
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering

VW electric cars will soon be as cheap to build as its petrol ones

VW Group CEO Oliver Blume reveals cost-cutting solutions for delayed SSP platform
News
4 Jun 2026

Most Popular

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date
Ellis Hyde with the Dacia Striker

New Dacia Striker 2026 preview: prices, specs and release date

The rugged yet athletic estate car is, in essence, an Audi A6 Allroad for a third of the price
News
10 Jul 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month
Citroen C3 Aircross UK - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Big-battery Citroen e-C3 Aircross for a tiny £154 a month

The Citroen e-C3 Aircross offers space and a decent electric range for a low price. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 8
News
8 Jul 2026
New XPeng X9 seven-seat MPV to offer Lexus luxury for £25k less
XPeng X9 - front static

New XPeng X9 seven-seat MPV to offer Lexus luxury for £25k less

China’s latest premium electric MPV has 380 miles of range, ultra-fast 800v charging and space for the whole family
News
7 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content