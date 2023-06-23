Verdict

Polestar has finally delivered on the promise of its 2020 Precept concept car, which you can now go out and buy as the Polestar 5. It’s an extravagant, five-door GT with enough all-electric power to worry far more expensive variants of the Porsche Taycan – though the Polestar does things its own way. It’s a suitably impressive halo model for the rapidly expanding brand and the best news? There’s no need to spend the extra on the Performance model.

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While some carmakers are easing back on their electric roadmaps, Polestar is accelerating forward, with several new models due in the next couple of years, including the Polestar 7 SUV, a completely new Polestar 2 and even a wagon version of the Polestar 4. Before any of those hit the road, it’s the turn of the Polestar 5, sired from the so-called “manifesto” show car of some six years ago and set to be the torchbearer for the Swedish company.

Comparisons with the Porsche Taycan are difficult to avoid as both are low-slung, electric GT cars within a five-metre-long footprint and lots of performance on tap. However, the Polestar 5’s entry price of £89,500 for the Dual Motor model brings with it 737bhp and a range of 421 miles, meaning you’d need one of the costly Taycan Turbos to beat its power output, while only the basic, rear-drive Taycan can match that range figure.