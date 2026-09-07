Polestar has teased the first image of a radical concept car that will preview the look and feel of its next-generation models, starting with the next Polestar 2 in 2027 and a new 7 SUV later in 2028. Called the Formula 2030, it will be shown in full this October as a mission statement from the brand’s new head of design, Philipp Römers, and the company at large.

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The teaser shot itself is quite revealing, showing off a new interpretation of Polestar's Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights on a much larger scale. However, rather than being integrated into the main headlight casing, these now sit above and below a thin opening that houses the actual headlights, as well as a Polestar 3-like aero bridge to help with airflow.

It’s this new face that we expect to be applied to all future Polestar models, paired with more curvaceous bodywork that’s more distinctive and emotional than that of its current line-up.

Römers said: “Polestar’s design and brand is already so strong, it was obvious we needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before. Formula 2030 delivers this, showcasing our future while respecting brand-defining elements like the familiar Dual Blade headlights ensuring it remains recognisably a Polestar with a strong, characterful identity.”

Design elements that have until now been directly associated with Polestar, such as a solid rear light bar or the lack of a rear window, are all up for reinterpretation, with Römers previously telling Auto Express “we have some ideas on the matter”, suggesting a totally new rear design language could be on the cards, too.

Polestar’s innovative design-led approach isn’t just about exterior styling, though, but also interior innovations in its user interfaces and material technology. This concept will reveal the brand’s vision for the next generation of these elements, too.

The importance of this concept cannot be overestimated. The Swedish-based, Chinese-owned brand has been facing significant headwinds in its drive to become a major player in the premium marketplace. The company’s losses have remained stubbornly high despite having a diverse range of models in key sectors, while the recent block on selling cars in the USA has further hampered its ambitious growth plan.

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