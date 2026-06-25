“Our ambition is still to grow our global volume,” Butt said. “It will probably grow at a slower rate without the US, but we certainly won’t be going back this year versus last year.”

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The US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security denied the brand approval to sell new cars from model year 2027 onwards in the country under its ‘Connected Vehicle Rule’. This currently restricts the sale of “connected vehicles by connected vehicle manufacturers owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of China or Russia, and vehicles using their covered software”.

The justification for these rules is the protection of national security, because Washington believes companies from these countries may be compelled to share data or allow remote access to connected vehicles in the US.

Curiously, Volvo was granted authorisation from the same government department to continue importing and selling its cars in the US, avoiding the same fate as its sibling. Meanwhile, Ford is in the process of getting a similar exception to the rule in order to continue selling the China-built Lincoln Nautilus.

Lotus is in the crosshairs of the US’s anti-China rules, as part of the Geely family, with its Eletre SUV and Emeya GT being made in China. However, at the time of writing, there’s been no word on whether it will be forced to stop sales, too.

Polestar launched in the US in late 2020, and had built up a network of 30 dealers across the country. While America made up a small percentage of the brand’s global sales, Polestar had still managed to shift several thousands of cars there.