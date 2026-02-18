Volvo may have abandoned estates in the UK, but its all-electric sub-brand Polestar is looking to venture into the segment with the new Polestar 4, which we’ve just caught testing on the Nurburgring.

There’s still some uncertainty over the Polestar 4’s positioning because Polestar won’t commit to calling its fresh model an estate. The brand’s CEO, Michael Lohschellar, told a select media gathering, including Auto Express, at its Gothenburg headquarters: “We can actively debate whether the car is an estate, an SUV or both.”

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The Polestar 4 SUV will launch on 2 September and judging from its raised ride heights and chunky, SUV-style design elements, the newcomer should provide all-electric competition to the recently unveiled Audi A6 Allroad, as well as typical upmarket family electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3.

Having previously been given a teaser image of the new car’s rear, the biggest change will be the introduction of a rear windscreen – in contrast to the 4 Coupe, as it’s now known, which made headlines when it was revealed in 2023 because it ditched the traditional rear glass.

Polestar says taking out the window of the Polestar 4 Coupe created a bigger and more versatile rear cabin space, and drivers could still see behind them with the help of a camera system. But with this new variant, the designers appear to have adopted a more conventional style. The latest spy pictures reveal a more upright back end and while the bootlid opening will be adjusted for the SUV, the Polestar 4’s distinctive rear light bar looks like it’s being carried over, along with the bumper design.