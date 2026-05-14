Combustion car drivers are suffering “pump anxiety”, claims Polestar’s boss, as spiking fuel prices caused by the Middle East conflict make electric cars more cost competitive and boost their consideration.

In the UK, average petrol prices are up 25.1p per litre since the start of March while diesel is tracking 44.6p higher, according to RAC Fuel Watch. This has created a new motoring phobia, along the lines of electric car drivers’ range anxiety, claims Michael Lohscheller, CEO of electric car company Polestar.

“The nervousness when you go to the gas station, I think, is real,” he told the Financial Times Future of the Car 2026 conference. “And I think it will continue for quite some time, because there is [still] uncertainty.”

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Lohscheller said, as a German, he could embrace the term “pump anxiety” given his country popularised the term “range anxiety”. “But range anxiety, I think this has gone. The range of Polestar cars, and many other EVs, is now really good.”

The cheapest Polestar 2 saloon now has an official range of 344 miles on the WLTP test cycle, with the dual-motor Polestar 3 SUV managing 402 miles, although owners travel less far in practice. The 82kWh long-range 2 could be fully charged for around £15 on a domestic overnight EV tariff, significantly cheaper than refuelling a comparable petrol car.