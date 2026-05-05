Aside from inflated fuel prices, perhaps the biggest recent driver of EV uptake has been the Government’s Electric Car Grant. Rolled out in August 2025, over 100,000 consumers have now benefited from up to £3,750 off the price of an EV. However, the persistently high cost of public charging and the introduction of the eVED pay-per-mile tax on EVs in 2028 could prove to be major barriers to more widespread electric car adoption.

EV headwinds could grow

For example, HMRC announced that it would challenge a recent court ruling that affirmed that chargepoints dispensing less than 1,000kWh of electricity per month to customers should only attract the domestic VAT rate of five per cent, as opposed to the 20 per cent typically demanded at public chargers.

“There's no doubt that the government's got a difficult balancing act,” Wood conceded. “Ultimately, we're seeing that incentives are having a positive impact on EV demand. I think anything which undermines that confidence or puts doubt into consumers' minds, it’s not necessarily what we need.”

Others were more vocal in their criticism of Government policy; Matt Adams, head of electrical transport systems at BEAMA (the British Electrotechnical and Allied Manufacturers' Association), said the introduction of eVED “risks undermining” the country’s progress when it comes to the EV transition.

“Introducing eVED in 2028 is simply too soon,” Adams said. “It comes before the 2030 deadline on the sale of new petrol-only and diesel-only cars. To keep up momentum around EV demand, we need to delay eVED until 2030. This will give manufacturers the confidence they need to keep building the charging infrastructure to keep cars moving.”

When it comes into effect in April 2028, the eVED system will charge electric car drivers three pence per mile travelled – the equivalent of £12.66 for a return trip from London to Manchester. This will be checked during a vehicle’s annual MOT exam and is designed to plug the financial gap created by lower revenue from fuel duty as fewer and fewer drivers fill up at petrol stations.

It all amounts to a complicated picture facing the electric car industry and its customers. High petrol and diesel prices, the Electric Car Grant, increasing choice and improved technology are among the factors fuelling demand but public charging costs and the looming eVED tax system could stunt EV growth if not handled well by the Government.

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