Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Renault EV growth gathers pace as high petrol prices tempt buyers to electric cars

The smash-hit Renault 5 is leading the charge as European EV sales soar for the French brand

By:Paul Barker
23 Apr 2026
Electric car charging mega test - Renault logo

Renault has seen its electric car sales grow by over 40% so far this year, with the geopolitical issues in the middle east likely to increase the pace of change, according to the brand. 

The French manufacturer is Europe’s number two for electric car sales, and the huge impact of the retro Renault 5, as well as the addition of the Renault 4, has driven the 7.2 percentage point jump in Renault’s EV numbers, which now account for 23.9% of its new car sales. 

And that could ramp up further thanks to the ongoing rise in petrol prices caused by recent conflicts. “We see petrol is under price pressure and it’s having a huge effect on people all over the world,” said Renault global sales and operations director Ivan Seagal. “There is a push in the direction of electrified cars, we are starting to see it in orders in the short term, and if this situation continues we will have an acceleration in that direction.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

Overall, Renault Group recorded more than 546,000 sales in the first quarter of 2026, down 3.3% versus Q1 2025 thanks to weather conditions disrupting Dacia deliveries in January. Outside of Europe, Renault recorded huge growth in India - up 47.6% even before the launch of the new Renault Duster - the rebranded local market version of the Dacia model.

If you fancy a Renault 5, or any new electric model, see what you can save on a car in stock now by buying through Auto Express’s network of trusted dealers. 

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

What cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
2 Apr 2026
New Renault Bridger baby SUV could be coming to Europe, but as a Dacia
Renault Bridger - front

New Renault Bridger baby SUV could be coming to Europe, but as a Dacia

Work is underway to see if the chunky, Indian-built utility vehicle could build a bridge to Europe
News
12 Mar 2026
New Renault Espace's return to MPV roots trailed by R-Space Lab concept
Renault R-Space Lab concept - front

New Renault Espace's return to MPV roots trailed by R-Space Lab concept

The R-Space Lab concept shows that the Espace’s SUV identity crisis is set to be reversed in the new model, around 2030
News
12 Mar 2026
Renault Calvin is an industry-first humanoid robot that’s already helping build cars
Renault Calvin - front bending over to pick up tyre

Renault Calvin is an industry-first humanoid robot that’s already helping build cars

The tyre-hauling exoskeleton is working on the Renault Douai factory supply line, and will be joined by 350 headless brothers
News
12 Mar 2026

Most Popular

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks
Alastair Crooks with the Hyundai Ioniq 3

New Hyundai Ioniq 3 breaks cover with stunning sci-fi looks

Despite sharing the same underpinnings as the Kia EV2, the Hyundai Ioniq 3 looks radically different
News
20 Apr 2026
Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid in La Prima trim - front tracking

Fiat's Grande Panda is about to get cheaper thanks to a good-old manual gearbox

Fiat will soon offer the currently auto-only Fiat Panda with a manual gearbox, lowering the range’s starting price and keeping petrol power alive
News
20 Apr 2026
Luxurious Audi Q9 SUV to compete with Range Rover from 2026
Audi Q9 render

Luxurious Audi Q9 SUV to compete with Range Rover from 2026

Audi’s next flagship will be a huge SUV aimed at US and Middle Eastern markets
News
20 Apr 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content