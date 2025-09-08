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New Renault Megane E-Tech spied with major design and battery updates

Renault’s heavily-updated Megane E-Tech is coming for the new VW ID.3 Neo and Nissan Leaf

By:Phil McNamara, Jordan Katsianis
13 Apr 2026
Renault Megane E-Tech Facelift - front end7

The first prototypes of the heavily-revamped Renault Megane E-Tech have been spotted undergoing testing. As we first reported back in February, this mid-life update is critical for the model to remain competitive against new rivals, so it will be more than just some new lights and colours. 

We expect major upgrades across most elements of Renault’s electric family hatchback-come-SUV. New batteries, more range, upgraded interior technology and a more distinctive design are all on the cards. 

“There will be a strong Megane evolution this year,” said Renault product development chief Bruno Vanel. “Megane has got an important role in the lineup: it’s our only [low]-riding C-segment hatchback.” 

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When it does arrive, the updated Renault Megane will have a tough new set of rivals to compete with, including the heavily updated Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, the Cupra Born, and the impressive new Nissan Leaf, which is only months away from its on-sale date in the UK. 

If you’re thinking about switching to an efficient new electric hatchback, check out the Auto Express Buy A Car page for all the latest deals

What’s hiding under the camouflage?

First of all, it’s clear the new Megane E-Tech won’t feature any major proportional changes from the current car, but there will be some fairly substantial tweaks up front. As is evident on the prototype in these pictures, the bonnet now features a straight edge right the way across, suggesting the diamond-shaped badge will now sit lower on the nose. 

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The basic headlights look to be shared with the current car, but the daytime running lights will now sit on their own lower down on the bumper, and share the half-diamond shape seen on the new Renault Clio.

Renault Megane E-Tech Facelift - rear end7

More changes are visible at the rear, with re-shaped rear lights that feature more three-dimensional lighting elements visible in their thin housings. There will be more changes to the lower bumpers, wheels and colour choices, too. Plus, we expect a sportier Esprit Alpine trim line to be available at launch.  

New batteries, more range

The bigger impact on buyers, though, comes under the skin. “The strong evolution includes new batteries,” Vanel told Auto Express at the Brussels Motor Show. The current Megane has a 60kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) battery, but Renault is industrialising cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells in Europe for the Twingo – and the Megane will follow its little brother in adopting them. 

LFP batteries are typically less energy dense than NMC, but Renault should be able to pack more cells into the same space by adopting a ‘cell-to-pack’ format. This eliminates the structure surrounding the battery modules, freeing up space and eliminating cost and weight. The upshot should be a Megane that goes further, potentially cracking the 300-mile mark. 

Expect the revised Megane to go public in the spring, with UK sales later in the year. We’ll also be treated to the Renault 5 Turbo 3e hot hatch, the new Renault Twingo late in 2026 and the sixth-generation Renault Clio early in 2027.

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Phil McNamara

Phil is Auto Express’ editor-at-large: he keeps close to car companies, finding out about new cars and researching the stories that matter to readers. He’s reported on cars for more than 25 years as editor of Car, Autocar’s news editor and he’s written for Car Design News and T3. 

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