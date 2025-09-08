The first prototypes of the heavily-revamped Renault Megane E-Tech have been spotted undergoing testing. As we first reported back in February, this mid-life update is critical for the model to remain competitive against new rivals, so it will be more than just some new lights and colours.

We expect major upgrades across most elements of Renault’s electric family hatchback-come-SUV. New batteries, more range, upgraded interior technology and a more distinctive design are all on the cards.

“There will be a strong Megane evolution this year,” said Renault product development chief Bruno Vanel. “Megane has got an important role in the lineup: it’s our only [low]-riding C-segment hatchback.”

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When it does arrive, the updated Renault Megane will have a tough new set of rivals to compete with, including the heavily updated Volkswagen ID.3 Neo, the Cupra Born, and the impressive new Nissan Leaf, which is only months away from its on-sale date in the UK.

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What’s hiding under the camouflage?

First of all, it’s clear the new Megane E-Tech won’t feature any major proportional changes from the current car, but there will be some fairly substantial tweaks up front. As is evident on the prototype in these pictures, the bonnet now features a straight edge right the way across, suggesting the diamond-shaped badge will now sit lower on the nose.