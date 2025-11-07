Renault’s next-generation Megane and Scenic EVs are set to pack more than 450-miles of range and 10-minute recharging, the company has confirmed. They are also set to embrace range-extender hybrid technology as well as pure electric power, with both drivetrains outlined in Renault’s next-generation technology blueprint revealed today.

The big news is the confirmation of an all-new electric car platform, uncovered by Auto Express last November, which will underpin mid-sized cars such as the next-generation Scenic and Espace. “Bigger cars are one of our priorities,” new CEO Francois Provost told Auto Express before Christmas. “In the next mid-term plan we propose a new platform and solutions to continue our ambition to grow in the C-segment in the heart of Europe.”

New platform enables next-generation EVs

The new, hi-tech chassis is called RGEV Medium 2.0 and is expected in service around 2028. Highlights include an 800-volt electric architecture (twice the power of the current Tesla Model 3 and Y), which enables faster charging and reduced wiring to save cost and weight. Another breakthrough is a ‘cell-to-body’ construction, where the battery pack is a section of the car’s floor, as in current BYD and Tesla cars. Again this eliminates structure and reduces mass.

The battery compartment will be highly modular, able to accommodate different-shaped pouch, prismatic and blade cells with two different chemistries. Renault is labelling them as ‘high-energy density’ and ‘affordable’, equivalent to today’s nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate compositions – although the introduction of solid-state batteries could further extend choice over time.

High-energy density vehicles will unlock high performance and that tantalising long range of up to 750km (466 miles), much like NMC does in premium EVs today. Renault also promises that 10-minute charging target will be offered with the ‘affordable’ batteries, too, with 800-volt electric architecture common to all ‘C’ and ‘D-segment’ cars.

MPVs will make a comeback

And those models will be a mix of SUV, saloon and MPVs, with RGEV medium 2.0 sufficiently flexible to underpin high-riding SUVs and low-slung hatchbacks and saloons. It’s also flexible enough to enable one-box ‘monospace’ vehicles with short noses and a front bulkhead that’s pushed forward, to maximise space in the cabin.