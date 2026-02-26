Renault vows to build on landmark cars such as the new Twingo, Renault 5 and Scenic EVs, when it unveils its new mid-term plan on 10 March.

New company CEO Francois Provost has revealed the new strategy will be called ‘FutuREady’, a huge hint that the company will reinvent its cars, technology and how it works over the next four years, to drive down costs and fight increasing competition from Chinese car makers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Provost rose to the top seven months ago, succeeding Luca de Meo whose ‘Renaulution’ plan slashed costs, restructured the company and unleashed 22 new models, taking Renault from a €7-billion loss to record profits. Provost, the former chief procurement officer and a 23-year company servant, plans to drive the leaner, fitter Renault forward – and here’s how.

1. Keep up the momentum with great cars

“Product [was] the heart of our Renaulution plan and product will be the number one priority of our next mid-term plan,” Provost told us in Paris. “We will structure a second cycle of new, successful products in Europe.”

The new CEO is signalling the need for the design and engineering teams to maintain the levels that successfully revived the Renault 5 hatchback, recreated the Twingo as one of Europe’s cheapest EVs ahead of rivals including Volkswagen, and reinvented the 1960s Renault 4 as an electric SUV.