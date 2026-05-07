The Volvo XC90 is now more than 10 years old but shows no signs of going anywhere thanks to a recent facelift, now headlined by a new T8 Long Range version.

Using a new “floor-integrated” 41.2kWh battery pack, it has more than double the official electric-only range of the plug-in hybrid XC90 it replaces at 101 miles. That may change slightly as this is only a provisional figure based on WLTP, but so far as we can work out, it has the longest electric range of any plug-in hybrid on sale in the UK, not counting range extender EVs, which are effectively a different class of car. It won’t hold that title for long, though, with an XC60 using the same setup to deliver an even more impressive 124-mile EV range going on sale soon.

The XC90 T8 Long Range won’t be a light car with such a large battery pack on board, but it does develop a combined 455bhp from its electric motor and 2.0-litre petrol engine for a 0-62mph time of just 5.2 seconds.

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It benefits from the same updated interior as the rest of the range, featuring an 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Gemini AI functionality. Interior options include quilted Nordico or ventilated Nappa leather.

Externally, the XC90 T8 Long Range doesn’t look any different from the B5 version, featuring various tweaked elements relative to the old XC90, including a new front bumper and redesigned ‘Thor’s Hammer’ Matrix LED headlights.

The T8 Long Range starts from £74,270, compared to £66,270 for the cheapest XC90 B5 mild-hybrid petrol. Like the B5, the T8 is available on Core, Plus, Plus Pro, Ultra and Ultra Pro trim levels, as well as a new Black Edition XC90 which is split into Plus Pro and Ultra Pro grades. A T8 Plus Pro Black Edition is yours for £83,765.

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