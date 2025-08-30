New MG Cyber X: boxy all-electric SUV to arrive in 2028
Sub-£30k SUV promises stand out design and potential for next-level battery tech
Alongside some of its more reserved designs such as the MG4 Urban and ZS, MG has the ability to really stand out, and that’s precisely what its upcoming Cyber X SUV will offer when it hits the UK in 2028.
Previously thought to arrive next year following the Cyber X concept’s reveal at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, MG has now told us to expect a 2028 launch for the new blocky electric crossover.
Speaking to Auto Express, MG’s UK product and planning boss David Allison said: “The Cyber X is still very much part of the future product portfolio. I think it's unlikely at the moment that we will see it next year. So it's more likely it’s a car for 2028.”
Despite MG’s recent foray into the premium market with the Tesla-rivalling IM5 saloon and IM6 SUV, the showroom-ready Cyber X won’t be a high-end, super-expensive alternative to the Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class.
Instead, the Chinese-owned British brand’s squared-off SUV will target budget-conscious buyers currently looking at Ford Pumas and Jeep Avengers. “You know where we price our cars,” Allison told us. Asked if that meant a starting figure of less than £30,000, he said: “Easily. But that’s for the future.”
There’s no concern the Cyber X will take sales away from the £28,995 MGS5 EV either, despite its similar size and prospective pricing. “Clearly, the Cyber X concept exists in a segment that we currently sell in,” said Allison. “But it's obviously looking to take that kind of philosophy in that direction into a different area and potentially appeal to a customer that might not consider one of our products.”
The Cyber X will be quite unlike anything MG has built to date, with Allison seeing it as a “spiritual successor to the [Suzuki] Jimny”. The production version of the Cyber X is likely to be based on parent company SAIC’s new E3 platform, which underpins the latest MG4 Urban. This means it could showcase new battery and motor technology for the brand in Europe, with a choice of single and dual-motor powertrains. The platform, and indeed the MG4 Urban, can cater for semi-solid-state batteries, which could allow for big advances in cold-weather efficiency, boosting range in the winter months.
The current MG range kicks off with the MG3 at just over £17,000 through our Buy A Car service but the HS family SUV is at least £26,000 and the Cyberster roadster starts at £55,000 so MG does already venture away from its budget brand roots.
What will the MG Cyber X SUV look like?
Peeling back the concept car’s bold looks, we expect the Cyber X to change only slightly in its transition from design study to production reality. It’ll keep its angular styling and squared-off edges, plus its almost completely flat front end and subtly flared wheelarches. We can expect a bit more black trim to make it better suited to a primarily urban environment, although front and rear cladding, plus a raised ride height, will give it at least a modicum of off-road capability.
The main changes will therefore concern the intricacies of the Cyber X’s design. The cool pop-up headlamps on the show car’s bonnet will almost certainly be replaced by more conventional light clusters, while the model’s budget billing may see the full-width light bar swapped out for individual units on either side of that upright nose. If the concept is to be believed, however, we should see the daytime running lights sit separate from the main lamps, with the latter nestled neatly within the lower bumper.
The show car’s illuminated MG badge won’t see the light of day, either, mostly in an attempt to keep a lid on costs. As such, expect extras such as the concept’s panoramic roof to be ditched, too, or at the very least reserved for top-spec models.
The back should see fewer changes; imagined again in our exclusive images. The upright rear end has a whiff of Mercedes EQB about it – itself a sort of scaled-down G-Class – with a light bar sitting just above another large MG logo. Our car shows the boot release separate from the badge; another cost-saving initiative in keeping with the SUV’s low price point.
The interior will likely take inspiration from the MG4 Urban – meaning a more minimalist design than that found on the current UK hatch. Expect a big central screen flanked by a smaller, fully digital instrument cluster. As is the case with many China-designed EVs, the cabin will be almost entirely devoid of physical switches and buttons. The bespoke electric-car platform should ensure generous head and legroom, plus a light and airy feel – only aided by the inevitably large glasshouse.
What battery and powertrain options will be offered?
Specifics on battery and motor tech remain under wraps, but we know the MG4 Urban is offered with a choice of 42.8kWh and 53.9kWh LFP batteries in its home market, plus a new 70kWh semi-solid-state set-up. That car measures 4,395mm long and 1,842mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,570mm. Assuming the Cyber X would sit just above its curvaceous hatchback sibling, a slightly stretched wheelbase could, potentially, allow for a bigger battery – countering any drop in range due to the blockier SUV shape.
Speaking of which, MG claims the 4’s largest 70kWh battery can return up to 537km (334 miles) in the latest MG4 – albeit on the Chinese test cycle. Still, a range of almost 300 miles should be possible, even when factoring in the Cyber X’s bluff front end. MG says a 30 to 80 per cent top-up is possible in 20 minutes, although it hasn’t yet confirmed a peak DC charging speed for the model fitted with the latest semi-solid-state tech.
But while that range-topping battery will bring greater range and faster charging, it should also show advances in safety, with SAIC claiming that the cells have passed a series of three-direction needle-penetration tests without producing smoke. Reports suggest the chemistry housed within the new semi-solid-state battery can significantly improve cold-weather range, too; at minus seven degrees Celsius, using the car’s pre-heating function can apparently retain up to 75 per cent of the vehicle’s usable range.
Despite the unashamed off-road appearance, most models will likely feature a single motor on the front axle – again referencing its positioning as a primarily urban-suited family car. But there is a chance that higher-spec versions could add drive to the rear wheels for extra off-road traction and greater performance. Don’t expect the Cyber X to handle like a sports car, however; the high-riding body and tall suspension should put paid to that.
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