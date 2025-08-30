Alongside some of its more reserved designs such as the MG4 Urban and ZS, MG has the ability to really stand out, and that’s precisely what its upcoming Cyber X SUV will offer when it hits the UK in 2028.

Previously thought to arrive next year following the Cyber X concept’s reveal at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, MG has now told us to expect a 2028 launch for the new blocky electric crossover.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking to Auto Express, MG’s UK product and planning boss David Allison said: “The Cyber X is still very much part of the future product portfolio. I think it's unlikely at the moment that we will see it next year. So it's more likely it’s a car for 2028.”

Despite MG’s recent foray into the premium market with the Tesla-rivalling IM5 saloon and IM6 SUV, the showroom-ready Cyber X won’t be a high-end, super-expensive alternative to the Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class.

Instead, the Chinese-owned British brand’s squared-off SUV will target budget-conscious buyers currently looking at Ford Pumas and Jeep Avengers. “You know where we price our cars,” Allison told us. Asked if that meant a starting figure of less than £30,000, he said: “Easily. But that’s for the future.”