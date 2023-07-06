Cars have been getting heavier for some time - first fuelled by the rise of SUVs and then exacerbated by the introduction of electric and hybrid cars with hefty battery packs. The heaviest new cars around are, in some cases, even over three tonnes. Light cars are still available, though, some of them are a sixth of the weight of the bulkiest models on sale.

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The lightest cars on sale today broadly fall into two categories: you have your stripped-back lightweight sports cars designed with more than half an eye on delivering performance and driver thrills on a race circuit. Then you have your traditional small city runabouts – cheap little petrol cars that are becoming increasingly rare in the modern marketplace as the focus turns to EVs.

There are also various models from specialist manufacturers designed almost exclusively for track day use, such as the BAC Mono (575kg) or Radical’s range of track machinery (490kg for the SR1) and tiny quadricycles such as the electric Microlino (596kg), but we’ve tried to stick to road-biased cars from mainstream brands to keep it simple. In most cases it’s the entry-level models that deliver the lowest weight, because adding extra features tends to pile on the pounds.

Lightest cars on sale

Below is our list of the 10 lightest road legal cars on sale in the UK today by official kerb weight.

10. Skoda Fabia - from 1,050kg

Considering that it’s by far the biggest, most practical car here, it’s impressive that the Skoda Fabia is so light. To get the lightest version possible, you’ll need to combine the entry-level SE Edition trim level with the 1.0-litre MPI engine.