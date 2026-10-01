The Suzuki Swift is one of the 10 cheapest cars available in the UK once again after the Japanese brand slashed prices for all its models, including up to £3,500 off the frugal supermini.

As a result, the Swift is now available from just £16,499, which is less than a Kia Picanto or MG3, although it’s still not quite as cheap as the famously affordable Dacia Sandero. That’s available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for as little as £14,359.

The biggest savings are being offered on the Suzuki Vitara Hybrid. With £5,300 lopped off its price tag, the compact SUV is now available from £21,999, undercutting key rivals like the Renault Captur and Ford Puma. The four-wheel drive ALLGRIP model now costs from £25,499.

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Customers can also save up to £5,050 across the range on the larger, now five-year-old, Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid SUV, which now starts from £22,999. But, it’s worth noting the discounts on these three models are only set to last until the end of this year.

The Suzuki e Vitara – the brand’s first EV – on the other hand has had its pricing permanently reduced. The small electric SUV is now available from £24,999, down from £29,999 when it launched last summer. However, it's still far more expensive than the likes of the award-winning Renault 4 and Fiat Grande Panda Electric.

The base model is powered with a 49kWh battery that provides up to 213 miles of range. For an extra £3,000 though, customers can get a larger 61kWh unit that’s good for up to 264 miles. The e Vitara’s sister car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, comes with the upgraded battery as standard, but it’s considerably more expensive, starting from nearly £32,000.

To sweeten the deal, Suzuki is offering a four-year 0 per cent PCP deal on the e Vitara, and even with no deposit down, the entry-level 49kWh Motion model is available from £330 per month, with an optional final payment to keep the car at the end of the agreement.

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