Suzuki Swift among UK’s cheapest cars again as brand slashes prices range-wide
Suzuki is offering customers a saving of up to £5,300 until the end of the year
The Suzuki Swift is one of the 10 cheapest cars available in the UK once again after the Japanese brand slashed prices for all its models, including up to £3,500 off the frugal supermini.
As a result, the Swift is now available from just £16,499, which is less than a Kia Picanto or MG3, although it’s still not quite as cheap as the famously affordable Dacia Sandero. That’s available right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service for as little as £14,359.
The biggest savings are being offered on the Suzuki Vitara Hybrid. With £5,300 lopped off its price tag, the compact SUV is now available from £21,999, undercutting key rivals like the Renault Captur and Ford Puma. The four-wheel drive ALLGRIP model now costs from £25,499.
Customers can also save up to £5,050 across the range on the larger, now five-year-old, Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid SUV, which now starts from £22,999. But, it’s worth noting the discounts on these three models are only set to last until the end of this year.
The Suzuki e Vitara – the brand’s first EV – on the other hand has had its pricing permanently reduced. The small electric SUV is now available from £24,999, down from £29,999 when it launched last summer. However, it's still far more expensive than the likes of the award-winning Renault 4 and Fiat Grande Panda Electric.
The base model is powered with a 49kWh battery that provides up to 213 miles of range. For an extra £3,000 though, customers can get a larger 61kWh unit that’s good for up to 264 miles. The e Vitara’s sister car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, comes with the upgraded battery as standard, but it’s considerably more expensive, starting from nearly £32,000.
To sweeten the deal, Suzuki is offering a four-year 0 per cent PCP deal on the e Vitara, and even with no deposit down, the entry-level 49kWh Motion model is available from £330 per month, with an optional final payment to keep the car at the end of the agreement.
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