Suzuki has laid out an ambitious 10-year strategy that will reform how it builds cars in order to fend off Chinese competitors. The plan will be led by the development of new modular powertrains that cover electric, hybrid and range-extender forms, all of which will be fitted to a fresh generation of models.

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This will be combined with shorter development cycles, a renewed focus on lightweight construction and a switch to a software-defined digital architecture. With so many developments coming at once this isn’t just an action plan, but a revolution for Suzuki and the way it develops and builds its vehicles.

Suzuki might be something of a niche brand in the UK and Europe, but it has a massive global footprint. This is especially true in emerging markets such as India and South America, both of which are seeing the competition sharpen up as Chinese competitors enter these regions.

Lego-like powertrains in BEV, PHEV and hybrid flavours

The new set of electric, hybrid and petrol engines will be developed in-house by Suzuki for its global models, giving different markets options that best suit local conditions and customer requirements.

However, these will be reimagined as a family of components, rather than individual powertrains. In effect, this will create a modular system that can be put together depending on the use case. Fundamental to the system is an electrified front axle that will first be applied to the eSky electric city car that we’ll see in the UK in 2027.