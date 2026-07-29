‘Kuro’ means ‘black’ in Japanese, so there are no prizes for guessing which colour features on the new special-edition Suzuki Vitara and S-Cross Kuro.

On the Vitara Kuro, the alloy wheels, roof rails, roof spoiler, door handles, rear bumpers and boot trim are all painted black. Suzuki saved some black paint for the interior too, because there’s a piano-black centre console to go with the black dashboard, while the stitching in the doors is in - yep, you guessed it, orange.

Meanwhile, there are three two-tone metallic finishes for its body colours - Ice ‘Greyish’ Blue Pearl, Sphere Blue Pearl and Savanna Ivory with all three including a Cosmic Black Pearl roof finish. This is the regular Vitara model, rather than the newer all-electric e Vitara, so there’s a choice of a manual or six-speed automatic gearbox to go with a 1.4-litre mild-hybrid engine sending power to all four wheels via Suzuki’s ALLGRIP four-wheel drive system.

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Sitting above the Vitara in Suzuki’s range is the slightly larger S-Cross and in Kuro form, it has black exterior accents like the Vitara, plus LED foglights as standard. Again, there’s orange detailing inside – in this case on the seats and steering wheel.

At £28,699 with the manual gearbox, the S-Cross Kuro commands a £400 premium over the ‘Ultra ALLGRIP’ edition it’s based on. The Vitara Kuro costs from £26,199, which is £700 more than the standard car.

The S-Cross Kuro returns an average of 49.5mpg while the Vitara Kuro fares slightly better at 52.3mpg. However, if you don’t want to worry about fuel efficiency, there is the electric e Vitara, which can be had with an average saving of more than £9,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service now.

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