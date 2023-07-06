As cars continue to grow and electric models increasingly join the fray, weight figures are going up. If you’re looking at the heaviest cars currently available, there are now multiple options either over three tonnes, or not far off.

As you’ve probably guessed, these are overwhelmingly large vehicles with a luxury ethos. The size of these machines, their opulent, technology-laden interiors and, often, their large battery packs mean that hefty kerb weight figures are unavoidable.

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The Mercedes EQS SUV tips the scales at 3,160kg with its electric powertrain built around a 108kWh battery - that’s six Caterham Sevens or three Suzuki Swifts. Electric cars don’t have a monopoly on big kerb weights though, and neither do SUVs. The Bentley Flying Spur Speed is right up there, for example, with its big battery and V8 making for a chunky weight figure.

SUVs as a whole do get branded as being unnecessarily big and heavy, and some at the very top end of the market probably are exactly that. It's worth remembering, though, that SUVs come in all sizes and weights and our list of the lightest cars on sale even includes a coupe.

The models in our list below are all UK cars but everything’s bigger in America and our largest, heaviest machines are made to look decidedly puny next to the biggest American market trucks, some of which do make it to our shores through unofficial imports. In their largest forms, petrol pick-up trucks such as the Chevrolet Silverado, Ram 3500 and Ford’s F450 all pass the 3,000kg kerb weight mark with the Ford actually knocking on the door of 4,000kg in Super Duty Crew Cab guise. Rivian’s RT1 electric truck weighs 3,870kg and GMC’s mighty Hummer EV tops the lot with a bridge-bending 4,111kg kerb weight.